Nassau County ASIE Filings Due April 1st, 2025 For Commercial Properties

Despite all the noise surrounding the extension of the Nassau County property tax grievance filing deadline from March 1st to April 1st this year (Nassau County Property Tax Appeal Deadline Extended from March 3rd, 2025 to April 1st, 2025 – Farrell Fritz), commercial property owners in Nassau County should be sure to remember that April 1,, 2025 is also the final day to submit a 2024 Annual Statement of Income & Expense ("ASIE") form on the Nassau County Assessment website – Online ASIE Forms | Nassau County, NY – Official Website

These ASIE filings are an annual requirement for every income-producing property except houses, apartment buildings, co-ops and class 2 condominiums to report financial data. 100% owner-occupied properties also get a pass, but must claim the exemption by filling out the form online and checking the owner-occupied box. The current ASIE law provides fairly stiff penalties for failure to file. While ongoing litigation over this law has prevented Nassau County from imposing or collecting these penalties, commercial property owners would be wise to file and maintain proof of compliance in the interim.

