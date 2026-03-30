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30 March 2026

Mississippi Drops The Ball On NIL Tax Break

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Mississippi's proposed legislation to exempt student-athletes' NIL income from state taxation has officially been shelved...
United States Tax
Brandon DeRojas and John Fletcher
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Mississippi's proposed legislation to exempt student-athletes' NIL income from state taxation has officially been shelved, halting what would have made Mississippi one of the few states offering such a targeted incentive. The bill's failure reflects the broader trend of states (particularly with schools in the SEC) considering tax-based incentives to stay competitive in recruiting. For now, Arkansas remains the only state to provide a specific exemption for NIL income.

Five other universities in the SEC can promise their recruits tax-free NIL income, either because their state passed a similar bill specifically carving out the payment from income tax requirements, or because the state has already eliminated income tax altogether.

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