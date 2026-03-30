How To Turn Your Winery's Financial Reporting Into A Strategic Advantage

Key Takeaways:

Many wineries rely on compliance-focused financial reporting, but a more strategic approach can better support tax planning, investment decisions, and long-term growth.

Polling results reveal uncertainty around OBBBA tax changes, signaling that wineries may be missing opportunities related to R&D, depreciation, and energy incentives.

Aligning financial reporting with tax strategy, especially through consistent R&D documentation, can transform reporting from a year-end task into a year-round planning tool.

During our recent winery tax webinar, most attendees described their financial reporting as "functional, but not strategic". That distinction matters more than ever as wineries navigate rising costs, evolving tax laws, and increased scrutiny around incentives and documentation.

Many wineries find that while their reporting supports compliance, it falls short when it comes to guiding decisions on tax strategy or capital investment. However, as new opportunities emerge under recent tax legislation, particularly the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), this approach can limit your ability to act proactively.

Webinar polling revealed three consistent gaps wineries are facing today:

Uncertainty around new tax changes

Underutilized research and development (R&D) opportunities

Growing need to align tax strategy with operational decisions

Addressing these gaps can turn financial reporting into a meaningful strategic tool rather than a year-end exercise.

Functional Versus Strategic Reporting

Functional financial reporting is something most wineries already do well. It typically includes a timely month-end close, accurate records, and reporting that supports tax filings and financial statements. While this approach satisfies compliance requirements, it is largely historical and backward-looking.

Strategic reporting, on the other hand, is designed to inform decisions. It supports proactive tax planning, helps evaluate capital investments, and aligns operations with available incentives and deductions. Strategic reporting allows you to see not just where your winery has been, but where opportunities may exist going forward.

Without this forward-looking lens, it becomes difficult to identify tax-saving opportunities before deadlines pass or to assess how operational changes may impact your overall tax position. As tax rules continue to evolve, this gap between functional and strategic reporting becomes increasingly costly.

Uncertainty Around OBBBA Changes Signals a Planning Gap

Polling during the webinar showed that many attendees were unsure which OBBBA changes are most relevant to their winery right now. This uncertainty can create planning gaps that impact both cash flow and compliance readiness. When you are unclear about how new tax provisions apply to your operations, planning often becomes reactive rather than intentional.

Several OBBBA provisions are particularly relevant to wineries, including changes related to R&D expensing under Section 174, production property expensing under Section 179, and expanded energy and sustainability incentives. Each of these areas can offer meaningful tax benefits, but only when evaluated in advance.

Timing is critical. Many of these opportunities require planning decisions to be made before investments occur or activities are completed. Waiting until year-end to assess eligibility can limit or eliminate available benefits altogether. If you're unsure which provisions apply to your winery, there's a good chance value is being left on the table.

R&D Opportunities Exist but Many Wineries Aren't Capturing Them

Webinar polling showed many wineries are already performing activities that could qualify for R&D tax treatment but most aren't tracking them in a formal or consistent way. Some track R&D informally, others aren't sure what qualifies, and many simply don't document activities at all.

In practice, R&D at a winery doesn't take place in a lab. It involves work that's part of everyday operations — which is why it's easy to miss from a tax standpoint. To name just a few activities, it often shows up as:

Process improvements

Production trials

Experimentation with fermentation techniques

Developing new blends

Doing the work is only part of the equation. Documentation is what ultimately supports eligibility. Without tracking activities as they occur, even legitimate R&D efforts may never translate into tax benefits. More strategic financial reporting helps capture these activities in real time and supports stronger, more defensible planning.

What Wineries Plan to Evaluate Next Reveals a Shift Toward Strategy

When asked what they plan to evaluate next, most webinar attendees selected "overall tax strategy alignment", followed by "R&D eligibility and depreciation". This shift is significant. It suggests growing recognition that siloed financial, tax, and operational decisions are no longer effective.

Aligning tax strategy with operations allows you to evaluate major decisions — such as equipment purchases, facility upgrades, or energy investments — through a more complete financial lens. Depreciation methods, incentive eligibility, and timing considerations can materially affect cash flow and long-term outcomes.

When tax strategy is aligned with operations, your financial reporting becomes a planning tool — not just a requirement. This alignment enables you to assess trade-offs, prioritize investments, and plan with greater confidence. This trend suggests a shift toward a more integrated view of financial, tax, and operational strategy.

Best Practices for Moving From Functional to Strategic Reporting

Based on webinar polling and discussion, several best practices consistently emerged:

Start tax planning earlier in the year rather than waiting until after year-end close

Align operational decisions with tax and depreciation strategy

Identify and document qualifying R&D activities as they occur

Reassess eligibility for incentives annually as rules and thresholds change

Use financial reporting to support forward-looking decisions (not just historical analysis)

Adopting these practices can help you move from compliance-driven reporting toward a more strategic, value-oriented approach.

Taking a Strategic Approach to Winery Financial Planning

At MGO, we work with wineries and vineyards and wineries across the U.S., from owner-operated estates to multi-location producers. We help align financial reporting with tax strategy, evaluate R&D eligibility, evaluate depreciation strategies, and navigate energy and sustainability incentives.

ur team brings focused industry insight and an integrated tax and advisory approach to every engagement. We move beyond compliance to help you plan proactively, make informed decisions, and turn financial data into actionable insight. If your winery is preparing for its next investment or reevaluating tax strategy, now is a strategic time to start a conversation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.