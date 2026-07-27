CPSC Announces Updated National Electronic Injury Surveillance System

The Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) Acting Chairman Peter Feldman’s announcement of the updated National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS-R) reflects a significant increase in the CPSC’s visibility into consumer product-related injuries. Beginning in early 2027, this expanded system will automatically scan patients’ electronic health records to identify real-time reports of potential consumer product safety issues. According to the CPSC, the system will expand from approximately 400,000 records annually to roughly 2 million, while also increasing hospital participation from hospitals across 36 states to 100 hospitals across all 50 states. This, along with the continued implementation of artificial intelligence to improve surveillance and targeting means that the CPSC is monitoring product performance in the field more closely than ever.

For industry stakeholders, the practical takeaway is straightforward: potential product hazards may be identified much earlier, giving the agency greater ability to issue safety warnings, open investigations, and pursue corrective actions or recalls more quickly than in the past. Manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers must remain vigilant with respect to Section 15 reporting obligations and promptly provide complete, accurate responses to CPSC information requests. As the agency’s visibility into injury trends improves, companies should expect increased scrutiny of incident patterns and post-market performance. One challenge with these new efforts is that the information in the underlying records is often unverified and may be inaccurate. The updated system may place the burden on companies to identify and correct those errors when their products are involved.

The CPSC’s expanded data set may also have implications beyond regulatory enforcement. Injury data and related agency records can become relevant in product liability litigation, and enhanced surveillance may make it easier for litigants, insurers, and other stakeholders to identify emerging product-risk trends and areas where additional scrutiny is warranted. Robust record keeping and internal compliance policies are as important as ever.

As the CPSC gains access to broader and more comprehensive injury information in real time, companies should revisit their complaint-handling processes, incident investigations, reporting protocols, and internal escalation procedures to ensure potential safety signals are identified and addressed promptly. The modernization of NEISS-R is a major step forward for consumer product safety regulation enforcement — and one that the consumer products industry should be watching closely.

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