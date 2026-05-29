Lessons For Businesses Using Cookies, Pixels, And Consent Banners

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A recent federal court decision offers important lessons for businesses that use cookies, pixels, and other tracking technologies on consumer-facing websites. Although the court dismissed one federal wiretap claim with leave to amend, it allowed other privacy claims to proceed, including claims under California’s pen register statute and common law intrusion upon seclusion.

The case involved allegations that a company’s website began collecting visitor data immediately upon a user landing on the site, before the user had a meaningful opportunity to reject non-essential cookies via a consent banner. The plaintiff alleged that, despite selecting “reject,” certain information had already been collected and transmitted to third parties, including browsing activity, website interactions, device information, session data, user identifiers, and geolocation data.

The court found that these allegations were sufficient, at the pleading stage, to establish a concrete privacy injury for damages. Importantly, the court emphasized that privacy harms may depend on the sensitivity and nature of the information collected. Browsing history, user interactions, identifiers, and location-related information may, in some instances, be enough to support standing when allegedly collected without consent.

The decision also highlights that a plaintiff’s status as a privacy “tester” does not automatically defeat standing. While courts may scrutinize whether a tester genuinely expected privacy and indeed have declined standing when a tester’s expectations that their information would be accessed, recorded, and disclosed are met, this court accepted the allegation that the user had expressly rejected non-essential tracking, which supported a reasonable expectation that tracking would not occur.

For businesses, the most practical lesson is that cookie consent tools must work as promised. A banner that allows users to reject non-essential cookies may create risk if tracking begins before a user has an opportunity to review the banner or make a selection, or if third-party technologies continue to operate despite a rejection. Businesses should not assume that having a banner alone is enough; they should test whether it is operating as intended or represented.

The decision also underscores the need to understand what data third-party tools collect. Courts are increasingly willing to consider whether website tracking technologies may fall within older privacy statutes, including laws originally written for telephone-era tracking devices. That means businesses should carefully evaluate pixels, analytics tags, advertising scripts, session replay tools, and related technologies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.