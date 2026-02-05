In Case You Missed It: Data Privacy Week 2026

- with readers working within the Technology industries
- within Cannabis & Hemp, Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
Last week, our Cybersecurity & Data Privacy team delivered a packed lineup of insights, expert discussions, and practical guidance to help organizations navigate today's fast‑moving privacy landscape. From deep‑dive podcast episodes to a storytelling‑style blog exploring the real journey of personal data, here's everything we rolled out during Data Privacy Week 2026 — all in one place.
A Practical Guide to the New CCPA Regulations
From cybersecurity audits to new ADMT requirements, Steve
Millendorf and Gabe Wild break down what the 2026 regulatory
updates mean for your business — and what to do now to stay
compliant.
🎧 Listen: A Practical Guide to the New CCPA Regulations
Risk Assessments and Automated Decision‑Making Requirements
In continuation from episode one, Steve Millendorf and Gabe Wild zoom out to the national picture, exploring how the fast‑evolving patchwork of U.S. state privacy laws will affect operations in 2026 and beyond.
🎧 Listen: Risk Assessments & Automated Decision-Making Requirements
State of Confusion: Navigating the U.S. Privacy Law Maze
Sam Goldstick and Alex Misakian unpack the nuances of
state‑by‑state privacy rules, competing compliance
models, and the litigation risks businesses often overlook.
🎧 Listen: State of Confusion: Navigating the U.S. Privacy Law Maze
The Blur Between Security and Privacy
Aaron Tantleff and Jennifer Urban join The Peggy Smedley
Show to discuss the rapid convergence of privacy and security
— and what this shift means for CISOs, CPOs, and business
leaders navigating data governance in 2026.
🎧 Listen: The Blur Between Security & Privacy
Ever wonder what really happens to your personal data once it enters an organization? In this creative, narrative-style piece, Erica Bade and Aaron Tantleff offer a fresh, behind-the-scenes look at the full journey of personal information – revealing how it's collected, routed, secured, and governed every step of the way, and why strong, intentional data governance has never been more critical.
Read: Your Data's Travel Diary
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]