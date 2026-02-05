In Case You Missed It: Data Privacy Week 2026

Last week, our Cybersecurity & Data Privacy team delivered a packed lineup of insights, expert discussions, and practical guidance to help organizations navigate today's fast‑moving privacy landscape.

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

Article Insights

Steven M. Millendorf’s articles from Foley & Lardner are most popular: with readers working within the Technology industries Foley & Lardner are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp, Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

Last week, our Cybersecurity & Data Privacy team delivered a packed lineup of insights, expert discussions, and practical guidance to help organizations navigate today's fast‑moving privacy landscape. From deep‑dive podcast episodes to a storytelling‑style blog exploring the real journey of personal data, here's everything we rolled out during Data Privacy Week 2026 — all in one place.

A Practical Guide to the New CCPA Regulations

From cybersecurity audits to new ADMT requirements, Steve Millendorf and Gabe Wild break down what the 2026 regulatory updates mean for your business — and what to do now to stay compliant.

🎧 Listen: A Practical Guide to the New CCPA Regulations

Risk Assessments and Automated Decision‑Making Requirements

In continuation from episode one, Steve Millendorf and Gabe Wild zoom out to the national picture, exploring how the fast‑evolving patchwork of U.S. state privacy laws will affect operations in 2026 and beyond.

🎧 Listen: Risk Assessments & Automated Decision-Making Requirements

State of Confusion: Navigating the U.S. Privacy Law Maze

Sam Goldstick and Alex Misakian unpack the nuances of state‑by‑state privacy rules, competing compliance models, and the litigation risks businesses often overlook.

🎧 Listen: State of Confusion: Navigating the U.S. Privacy Law Maze

The Blur Between Security and Privacy

Aaron Tantleff and Jennifer Urban join The Peggy Smedley Show to discuss the rapid convergence of privacy and security — and what this shift means for CISOs, CPOs, and business leaders navigating data governance in 2026.

🎧 Listen: The Blur Between Security & Privacy

Your Data's Travel Diary

Ever wonder what really happens to your personal data once it enters an organization? In this creative, narrative-style piece, Erica Bade and Aaron Tantleff offer a fresh, behind-the-scenes look at the full journey of personal information – revealing how it's collected, routed, secured, and governed every step of the way, and why strong, intentional data governance has never been more critical.

Read: Your Data's Travel Diary

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.