Beyond TCPA Compliance: Why CTIA Messaging Principles Should Shape Your SMS Campaign Design

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When companies develop Short Message Service (SMS) campaigns, the legal analysis often centers on the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and applicable state laws. That focus is understandable, but it can be incomplete. In practice, program viability turns on whether a campaign can be successfully registered, vetted and approved within the carrier ecosystem. That operational layer is shaped principally by the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA) Messaging Principles and Best Practices, along with the registration and vetting processes administered through The Campaign Registry (TCR). Although those requirements are not legal obligations such as TCPA or state telemarketing laws, they are wireless industry mandates that function as practical gatekeepers for business text messaging. If they are not properly addressed, it can result in operational delays that can frustrate a business SMS initiative that is otherwise ready to launch.

Background

The Campaign Registry

TCR was created by major U.S. mobile carriers in 2020 to make SMS messaging more secure and trusted. TCR emerged in response to growing concerns about spam, fraud and unwanted text messages reaching consumers. Prior to TCR, the application-to-person (A2P) messaging landscape lacked a standardized mechanism for vetting business senders, which created opportunities for bad actors and eroded consumer trust. By establishing a centralized database where businesses must register their brands and campaigns before sending messages over carrier networks, TCR provides carriers with visibility into who is sending messages and for what purpose. This vetting layer is designed to reduce spam, protect consumers and improve deliverability for legitimate business messaging.

CTIA Messaging Principles and Best Practices

CTIA is the trade association representing the U.S. wireless communications industry, and its messaging guidelines have long served as the benchmark for responsible business texting. In 2023, the CTIA released updated Messaging Principles and Best Practices that provide a framework governing how businesses should obtain consumer consent, structure calls to action, handle opt-out requests, present disclosures, and manage message content and frequency. The 2023 update was driven by the significant rise in unwanted and fraudulent text messages reaching consumers, as well as the evolving sophistication of bad actors exploiting the messaging channel. In response, carriers moved to make compliance with the updated principles mandatory for A2P messaging. This shift elevated the CTIA guidelines from voluntary industry best practices to effective prerequisites for accessing wireless carrier networks.

At a high level, the CTIA principles require:

consent before sending text messages to a recipient that meets specific requirements, including clear disclosure of the program, message frequency and information about how to opt out

a clear, accessible privacy policy that discloses how consumer data is collected, used and protected and states that mobile information is not shared or sold to third parties

terms of service that govern the messaging program and are readily accessible to consumers, including information about the nature of the messages, message frequency, potential carrier charges and instructions for obtaining help or opting out

Businesses will need to produce these policies and evidence of the consent workflow as part of the campaign registration and approval process.

TCR operates as the practical implementation mechanism for the CTIA Messaging Principles and Best Practices. Though CTIA sets forth the standards and expectations for responsible messaging conduct, TCR provides the infrastructure through which compliance with those principles is verified and enforced at the point of campaign registration. As a result, when a business opens a new account with a text message providers, it is required to provide the necessary notice and consent details before the account can be activated for use.

Why Legal Compliance Alone Is Not Enough

A campaign that satisfies the requirements of the TCPA and applicable state telemarketing laws may still fail to clear the registration and vetting processes required to send messages through carrier networks. This is because CTIA Messaging Principles and carrier-facing review standards impose requirements that go beyond what the law mandates.

The TCPA, for example, permits certain transactional or informational messages without prior express consent, whereas CTIA guidelines expect documented consent for virtually all commercial messaging programs. Similarly, the TCPA does not mandate certain consumer disclosures – such as posting a privacy policy or terms of service – but those details are central to TCR vetting under CTIA guidelines, even though they are not required under the broader legal landscape.

This means a campaign that is compliant under state or federal law may still be rejected or flagged during registration. This issue often surfaces during campaign registration and subsequent vetting. At those stages, text message providers may scrutinize the campaign use case, sample messages, website disclosures, privacy policy and consent flow to determine whether the proposed program fits within the CTIA guidelines. Where those materials do not live up to expectations, companies may face rejection, requests for revision, slower approvals or delivery constraints. Campaigns may also be assigned lower "trust scores" affecting deliverability, messages may be filtered or blocked by carriers, and re-registration may be required after rejection, adding weeks to business timelines.

Practical Steps for Businesses

SMS compliance planning should not end with TCPA and state law analysis. Businesses should also plan for how the campaign will be registered, vetted and evaluated within a carrier ecosystem that relies on CTIA-based principles. Treating those requirements as part of the initial legal and operational workstream can help avoid launch delays, repeated revisions, added vendor cost and unnecessary friction with the business. This is particularly important for organizations that have a slower process for revising the online terms of use and privacy policy or implementing new website consent flows. Note also that TCR requirements can apply in unexpected contexts, such as text message accounts intended for use with employees or with a portfolio of business partners (i.e., business-to-business).

Businesses should therefore address CTIA-based requirements and TCR-related registration expectations during campaign design, not after buildout. This means coordinating legal, compliance, marketing and operational stakeholders early enough to ensure that the consent journey, campaign description, sample messages and supporting website disclosures are aligned before submission for registration or vetting. The earlier those requirements are incorporated into campaign design, the lower the risk of delays at a critical stage of implementation.

Holland & Knight attorneys regularly advise companies on SMS campaign design, consent strategy, registration and vetting issues, and related compliance considerations. For more information, please contact the author.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.