Veterans Day Special Episode: Combating Traumatic Brain Injury (Podcast)

Triage

In this special Veterans Day episode, Matt Miller is joined by Brandon Davis, of The Davis Focus Project and former Black Hawk instructor pilot in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. Brandon shares his experience in the military and how it led him to start The Davis Focus Project, an organization dedicated to supporting veterans to overcome traumatic brain injuries, PTSD, and other physical and psychological wounds they have incurred in the line of duty.

They discuss the impact of traumatic brain injuries on special forces veterans and explore the latest advancements in treatment methods and emerging science for these complex conditions.