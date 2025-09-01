What Happened To Mission First, People Always?

Finnegan partner Mareesa Frederick recently interviewed Vaishali Udupa, a prominent figure in the intellectual property world with over two decades of experience in various roles, including private practice, in-house counsel at Hewlett-Packard and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and public service as the Commissioner for Patents at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Maressa chats with Vaishali to learn more about her tenure as Commissioner, where she managed a workforce of more than 11,000 employees, oversaw a $3.9 billion budget, and served as the principal patent adviser to the Under Secretary of Commerce. They also discuss the future of the office in light of recent policy changes.

