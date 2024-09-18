The USPTO's First-Time Filer Expedited Examination Pilot Program is part of a strategy to encourage more equity and diversity in innovation. The target is inventors new to the patent application process, including those historically geographically and economically excluded.

The pilot program includes free training resources and then expedites the first Office Action for program participants. According to the USPTO, "By lowering time-based barriers for inventors who might otherwise be unable to participate in the patent system, this initiative will enable them to bring their innovations to impact more rapidly."

Beginning March 9, 2023, the program has now been extended to run until either March 11, 2025, or the date the USPTO grants a total of 1,000 petitions since the start of the pilot program, whichever occurs first. As of August 6, 2024, 246 applications have been granted special status under the First-Time Filer program.1

Requirements for eligibility can be found here https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-03-09/pdf/2023-04695.pdf . Requests to participate in the pilot program may be made by filing a petition to make special for a qualifying patent application.

Footnote

1. https://www.uspto.gov/initiatives/first-time-filer-expedited-examination-program

