Five Minutes With…Abigail Struthers, Arnold & Porter

Abigail Struthers discusses why law firms are like a mix of small businesses and explains why hopeful patent lawyers should not assume that a science degree is essential

Welcome to the latest instalment of Managing IP's 'Five minutes with' series, where we learn more about intellectual property practitioners on a personal and professional level. This time, we have Abigail Struthers, partner at Arnold & Porter in New York.

Someone asks you at a party what you do for a living. What do you say?

I help innovator therapeutics companies protect their investments through patent counselling, enforcement, and defence.

Talk us through a typical working day.

Part of what keeps my job interesting is that no two days are exactly alike. I like to stay involved in all aspects of my matters, which means that on any given day I may be hashing out litigation strategy, working with inventors or experts to build a case, arguing at a hearing, or drafting and revising written work products.

Of course, I spend a lot of time strategising with and counselling clients. My billable work is rounded out by mentoring associates, business development, and participation in my local IP bar association, where I currently serve as president.

What are you working on at the moment?

I am involved in multiple litigations (including Hatch-Waxman and licensing disputes) and pre-litigation counselling projects (e.g., preparing for a biosimilars litigation), among other matters.

Does one big piece of work usually take priority, or are you juggling multiple things?

The relative distribution of my time depends on the day, but I typically have multiple matters active at once.

What is the most exciting aspect of your role, and what is the most stressful?

The most exciting aspect of my role is figuring out how to help clients accomplish their goals – whether through IP law or other channels. The most stressful aspect is fitting everything into the hours available.

Tell us the key characteristics that make a successful IP lawyer/practitioner.

Ability to see the big picture in devising strategy, while maintaining attention to detail when implementing it.

What is the most common misconception about IP?

That technical credentials are an absolute prerequisite. It is very valuable to have team members with strong technical credentials, but good writers and solid litigation associates are always welcome on my teams. Young attorneys considering IP should not assume that a science degree is essential.

What or who inspires you?

My colleagues, who are smart and collegial, and from whom I am always learning.

If you weren't in IP, what would you be doing?

When I was choosing a path after college, law school narrowly won over med school. I'm happy with where I ended up, but I think I would have enjoyed the practice of medicine too. And if money were no object, I'd be traveling the world.

Any advice you would give your younger self?

Professional happiness requires finding your people. A law firm is essentially a conglomeration of small businesses within a larger business – joining a team that supports your professional growth and development, and that makes you happy to come into work every day, makes all the difference.

What is your motto in life?

I'll borrow one from a valued mentor: 'Don't litigate like you're afraid to lose – litigate like you're going to win'.

Originally published by Managing IP, 17 June 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.