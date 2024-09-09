ARTICLE
9 September 2024

Hsu Untied: Interview With Lily Zhang (Podcast)

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

In this episode of the podcast Hsu Untied, host Richard Hsu interviews Intellectual Property partner Lily Zhang. They discuss her educational background in engineering...
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Lily Zhang
Authors
In this episode of the podcast Hsu Untied, host Richard Hsu interviews Intellectual Property partner Lily Zhang. They discuss her educational background in engineering and how that enables her to help clients manage their IP assets, which often include computational biology and bioinformatics elements at the intersection of biopharma, technology, and artificial intelligence.

To listen to the podcast, visit the Hsu Untied website.

