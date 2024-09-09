Hsu Untied: Interview With Lily Zhang (Podcast)

In this episode of the podcast Hsu Untied, host Richard Hsu interviews Intellectual Property partner Lily Zhang. They discuss her educational background in engineering and how that enables her to help clients manage their IP assets, which often include computational biology and bioinformatics elements at the intersection of biopharma, technology, and artificial intelligence.

To listen to the podcast, visit the Hsu Untied website.

