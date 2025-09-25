Alternative Power Plays: Electricity Market Access And Transmission Expansion (Podcast)

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis welcome Jon Gordon, Director at Advanced Energy United. Advanced Energy United (AEU) is an industry association and advocacy group that represents the full range of advanced energy technologiesand services, both grid-scale and distributed. In his role, Jon leads AEU's work to increase wholesale electricity market access for advanced energy technologies, including related transmission expansion.

The conversation centers around PJM, the regional transmission organization (RTO) that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in 13 states and Washington, D.C. In February, AEU published a report examining the results of PJM's capacity auction for 2025-2026, which saw prices surge to $14.7 billion, an increase of $12.5 billion from the previous auction. The three discuss the results of that report and how it will impact customers, what's driving high prices, what additional reforms and remediation are needed to improve interconnection, and more.

On a previous episode of Alternative Power Plays, Seltzer and Povilaitis sat down with Gordon's colleague, Ryan Gallentine, Managing Director of Advanced Energy United where they discussed what policies Gallentine is focused on to help move electric vehicle adoption forward. To hear that conversation, visit: https://share.transistor.fm/s/f8e6940d.

