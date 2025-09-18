FERC Meeting Agenda Summaries For September 2025

ADMINISTRATIVE

A - 1 AD25-1-000 Agency Administrative Matters

A - 2 AD25-2-000 Customer Matters, Reliability, Security, and Market Operations

ELECTRIC

E - 1 RM25-8-000 Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Reliability Standard CIP-003-11 – Cyber Security – Security Management Controls On December 20, 2024, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) filed a petition for approval of its proposed Reliability Standard CIP-003-11 (Cyber Security – Security Management Controls), whose purpose is to "specify consistent and sustainable security management controls that establish responsibility and accountability to protect BES Cyber Systems against compromise that could lead to misoperation or instability in the Bulk Electric System (BES)." Agenda item E-1 may be an order on this petition.

E - 2 RM24-8-000 Virtualization Reliability Standards On July 10, 2024, NERC filed a petition for approval of CIP Reliability Standards CIP-002-7, CIP-003-10, CIP-004-8, CIP-005-8, CIP-006-7, CIP-007-7, CIP-008-7, CIP-009-7, CIP-010-5, CIP-011-4, and CIP-013-3. The standards are designed to support reliability by addressing the use of virtualization technologies in environments subject to the CIP Reliability Standards. Agenda item E-2 may be an order on this petition.

E - 3 RD25-7-000 North American Electric Reliability Corporation On April 10, 2025, NERC submitted a petition for approval of its proposed Reliability Standard EOP-012-3 (Extreme Cold Weather Preparedness and Operations). The proposed standard addresses FERC's June 27, 2024, order in Docket Nos. RD24-5-000 and RD24-1-000 and would advance the reliability of its bulk-power system in future winter seasons. Agenda item E-3 may be an order on this petition.

E – 4 RM24-4-000 RM20-19-000 Supply Chain Risk Management Reliability Standards Revisions On September 19, 2024, FERC issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Regarding Supply Chain Risk Management Reliability Standards Revisions under RM24-4. The proposed rulemaking would direct NERC, as a FERC-certified Electric Reliability Organization, to develop and submit for Commission approval new or modified Reliability Standards that address the sufficiency of responsible entities' supply chain risk management plans related to the identification of, assessment of, and response to supply chain risks, as well as applicability of Reliability Standards' supply chain protections to protected cyber assets. On March 20, 2025, FERC held a workshop on supply chain risk management reliability standards revisions under RM24-4. Previously, on September 17, 2020, FERC issued a Notice of Inquiry Regarding Equipment and Services Produced or Provided by Certain Entities Identified as Risks to National Security (NOI) under RM20-19. Agenda item E-4 may be an order on this proposed rulemaking and NOI.

E - 5 ER25-1812-000 New York Independent System Operator, Inc. On March 28, 2025, the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) submitted a compliance filing with proposed revisions to its Market Administration and Control Area Services Tariff (Services Tariff) to comply with FERC's final rule on "Compensation for Reactive Power Within the Standard Power Factor Range" (Order No. 904). The proposed tariff revisions, as described by NYISO, eliminate compensation to resources for the provision of reactive power within a standard power factor range of 0.95 lagging to 0.95 leading. The New York State Department of State Utility Intervention Unit intervened and filed a protest, and NYISO filed an answer in response. Agenda item E-5 may be an order on NYISO's filing.

E - 6 ER22-1697-003 Southwest Power Pool, Inc. On December 13, 2024, Southwest Power Pool, Inc. (SPP) submitted a compliance filing with proposed revisions to its open access transmission tariff (OATT) "to comply with Order No. 2222's requirements to remove barriers to the participation of distributed energy resource aggregations in the capacity, energy, and ancillary service markets operated by" regional transmission organizations and independent system operators. Agenda item E-6 may be an order on SPP's filing.

E - 7 ER16-1341-003 Southwest Power Pool, Inc. In 2019, SPP filed a proposed preliminary framework by which SPP could unwind and resettle credit payment obligations assessed by SPP under Attachment Z2 of the SPP OATT. FERC has not yet ruled on this refund plan. On September 20, 2024, SPP submitted an informational filing updating its analysis of both refund obligations and the resettlement process. SPP requested an order for SPP to submit an updated informational filing, a subsequent order approving recoupment and refund amounts under that updated informational filing, and a further subsequent order approving SPP's conceptual proposal for certain resettlement amounts. Agenda Item E-7 may be an order on SPP's requests.

E - 8 ER24-98-002 PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. On February 6, 2024, FERC issued an order rejecting PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.'s (PJM) filing that proposed revisions to its OATT and the Reliability Assurance Agreement (RAA) to modify the rules governing the market seller offer cap (offer cap) and capacity performance, as well as to adopt a forward-looking energy and ancillary services offset for purposes of calculating the Minimum Offer Price Rule and offer cap. Multiple parties filed for rehearing or clarification of the February 6 Order, which were denied by operation of law. Agenda item E-8 may be an order addressing arguments on rehearing.

E - 9 ER20-2054-000 ISO New England Inc.; Central Maine Power Company; The Connecticut Light and Power Company; Fitchburg Gas and Electric Light Company; Green Mountain Power Corporation; New England Power Company; New Hampshire Transmission, LLC; NSTAR Electric Company; Public Service Company of New Hampshire; The United Illuminating Company; Unitil Energy Systems, Inc.; Vermont Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Vermont Transco LLC; and Versant Power This proceeding relates to formula-rate protocols adopted with respect to the transmission rates of New England Participating Transmission Owners (PTOs) that in pertinent part require the filing of annual informational updates to formula rates and opportunity for interested parties to challenge the implementation of the formula rates. Most recently, on July 31, 2025, the Participating Transmission Owners Administrative Committee (PTO AC), on behalf of the individual PTOs, filed with FERC materials related to updated rates and associated revenue requirements for Regional Service, Local Service and Schedule 12C Costs effective January 1, 2026-December 31, 2026, in accordance with the ISO-New England open access transmission tariff. Agenda item E-9 may relate to the formula rates and/or most recent updated rates and associated revenue requirements filed by PTO AC.

E - 10 EL25-89-000 Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC; Duke Energy Progress, LLC; and Duke Energy Indiana, LLC On May 30, 2025, Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC; Duke Energy Progress, LLC; and Duke Energy Indiana, LLC (collectively, the Utilities) filed a Petition for Declaratory Order, Blanket Authorizations and Waivers pursuant to 18 C.F.R. § 385.207. Each of the Utilities has created or intends to create wholly owned procurement subsidiaries (ProCos) in order to achieve "customer rate savings through increased tax efficiencies." Under the ProCo model, each ProCo acts as a purchasing entity and leases or sells any acquired items to its parent public utility. To effectuate this ProCo model, the Utilities seek (1) waiver of the equity method of accounting so each utility may use a consolidated accounting approach with its respective ProCo; (2) finding that the ProCos are not public utilities under FPA section 201; (3) finding that the transactions between each utility and its respective ProCo will be provided blanket authorizations under the FPA section 203; and (4) waiver of the affiliate transaction rules set forth under 18 C.F.R. § 35.44. The Utilities represent that such a ruling is consistent with FERC's ruling in Duke Energy Florida, 181 FERC ¶ 61,217 (2022). Agenda item E-10 may be a ruling on the Utilities petition.

HYDRO

H-1 P-13272-008 Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor and Alaska Village Electric Cooperative, Inc. In April 2016, the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative (AVEC) received an operating license for the Old Harbor Hydroelectric Project. In Fall 2023, AVEC transferred the license to the Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor (the Tribe) with an agreement that AVEC would purchase all power from the future system. The transfer was approved by FERC on July 24, 2024. The Tribe has since secured more than $16 million in funding through federal and state grants and retained a contractor to support design and construction. Despite steady progress on the project, the Tribe represents that it needs additional time to secure additional project funding and obtain the remaining permits. On April 21, 2025, the Tribe filed a request for Stay of Commencement and Completion of Construction Deadlines with FERC until six months after it receives the United States Fish and Wildlife Service Right of Way Permit for the implementation of the project. The Tribe intends to file for the permit by October 1, 2025. Agenda item P-1 may be an order on the Tribe's request.

H-2 P-14890-006 Southeast Oklahoma Power Corporation On May 13, 2025, the Southeast Oklahoma Power Corporation (SEOPC) requested rehearing of a FERC order finding that SEOPC failed to comply with certain study plan requirements and terminated the integrated licensing process for the proposed Pushmataha County Pumped Storage Project (Project). SEOPC requested that FERC grant rehearing, reverse the order, and reinstate the integrated licensing process for the Project. Agenda item H-2 may be an order on SEOPC's request for rehearing.