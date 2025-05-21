ARTICLE
21 May 2025

Podcast: There's A Reason They Call It "Master": Why MSAs Are Crucial To The Entire Business

LL
United States Colorado Energy and Natural Resources
In this episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden discuss significant legal updates in the energy sector, including Colorado's pioneering regulations on recycling frac water and a recent court decision involving the Sierra Club and the Department of Energy. John Almy then joins to delve into the importance of Master Service Agreements (MSAs) in the energy industry, exploring their role in managing contracts, risk allocation, and insurance considerations.

The conversation also highlights the need to update MSAs to capture insurance protection and to maintain consistency of indemnities. John and the crew also offer practical tips for effective contract management.

Listen to the full episode on the Oil & Gas Network here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

