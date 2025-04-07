Podcast: Pipelines And Protests: The Greenpeace Verdict

On this week's episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones and April Rolen-Ogden discuss the significant legal case involving Greenpeace and Energy Transfer regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. The conversation delves into the $660 million verdict against Greenpeace, the implications for free speech, the financial aspects of the case, and the role of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The hosts also explore the venue of the trial, the potential for SLAPP laws, and provide practical tips for legal practitioners. Overall, the case is positioned as a pivotal moment in energy law and environmental activism.

Listen to the full episode on the Oil & Gas Global Network here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.