FERC Meeting Agenda Summaries For January 2025

Item No.
Docket No.
Company
|ADMINISTRATIVE
|A-1
|AD25-1-000
|Agency Administrative Matters
|A-2
|AD25-2-000
|Customer Matters, Reliability, Security, and Market
Operations
|ELECTRIC
|E-1
|
ER24-1658-000
ER24-1658-001
ER24-1658-002
|
Southwest Power Pool, Inc.
On March 29, 2024, Southwest Power Pool, Inc. (SPP) filed a tariff
to establish its Markets+, a centralized day-ahead and real-time
unit commitment and dispatch market in the Western Interconnection.
SPP subsequently filed an amendment to its initial submission and
additional information in response to a request issued by FERC
staff.
Agenda item E-1 may be an order SPP's filing.
|E-2
|ER22-1640-003
|
Midcontinent Independent System Operator,
Inc.
On May 10, 2024, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc.
(MISO) filed a follow-up compliance filing required by the
Commission in its October 2023 Compliance Order accepting
MISO's initial compliance filing proposing revisions to its
Open Access Transmission, Energy and Operating Reserve Markets
Tariff in compliance with FERC Order No. 2222.
Agenda item E-2 may be an order on MISO's compliance
filing.
|E-3
|
ER24-1317-000
ER24-2953-000
(consolidated)
|
Southwest Power Pool, Inc.
On February 23, 2024, SPP filed revisions to Attachment AA of the
SPP Open Access Transmission Tariff (OATT) to implement: (1) an
Effective Load Carrying Capability (ELCC) accreditation methodology
for wind resources, solar resources, and Electric Storage
Resources; and (2) a performance-based accreditation methodology
for thermal and other conventional resources. Subsequently, on
September 3, 2024, SPP filed revisions to Attachment AA of its OATT
to implement enhancements to accreditation with the goal of
incentivizing fuel assurance during the winter season. SPP
requested an effective date of October 1, 2025, for both sets of
OATT revisions, with the fuel assurance-related revisions
contingent on FERC accepting its revisions filed on February 23,
2024.
Agenda item E-3 may be an order on both these filings.
|E-4
|ER25-138-000
|
Southwest Power Pool, Inc.
On October 18, 2024, SPP submitted revisions to SPP's OATT
regarding pricing formation during load shed and emergency
assistance events.
Agenda item E-4 may be an order on SPP's filing.
|E-5
|
ER24-1384-000
ER24-1384-001
|
Tampa Electric Company
On March 1, 2024, Tampa Electric Company (Tampa Electric)
submitting a compliance filing relating to its OATT to incorporate
and comply with provisions adopted by FERC in its final rule on
Improvements to Generator Interconnection Procedures and Agreements
(Order No. 2023) and subsequent order on rehearing and
clarification (Order No. 2023-A).
Agenda item E-5 may be an order on Tampa Electric's
compliance filing.
|E-6
|ER24-2035-000
|
Versant Power
On May 16, 2024, Versant Power submitted a compliance filing to
revise its OATT to incorporate and comply with provisions adopted
by FERC in its final rule on Improvements to Generator
Interconnection Procedures and Agreements (Order No. 2023) and
subsequent order on rehearing and clarification (Order No.
2023-A).
Agenda item E-6 may be an order on Versant Power's
compliance filing.
|E-7
|ER24-2022-000
|
Black Hills Power, Inc.
On May 15, 2024, Black Hills Power, Inc. (BHL) submitted a
compliance filing to revise its OATT to incorporate and comply with
provisions adopted by FERC in its final rule on Improvements to
Generator Interconnection Procedures and Agreements (Order No.
2023) and subsequent order on rehearing and clarification (Order
No. 2023-A).
Agenda item E-7 may be an order on BHP's compliance
filing.
|E-8
|TX23-3-001
|
CMD Carson, LLC
On September 16, 2024, CMD Carson, LLC (CMD) filed a request for
rehearing and request for clarification of the Commission's
August 15, 2024, order in CMD's proceeding to obtain
interconnection and transmission service from Turlock Irrigation
District. On October 17, 2024, the Commission issued a notice of
denial of rehearing by operation of law. On December 13, 2024, CMD
filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Ninth Circuit.
Agenda item E-8 may be an order on CMD's request.
|E-9
|ER24-2720-000
|
Ohio Power Company
On August 8, 2024, American Electric Power Service Corporation
(AEPSC), on behalf of Ohio Power Company (OPCo), submitted for FERC
approval an operations agreement between OPCo and Trans-Allegheny
Interstate Line Company (TrAILCo) for operations and maintenance of
the Kammer Substation, which interconnects the OPCo and TraAILCo
transmission systems in West Virginia. From 2016-2020, OPCo did not
have an agreement on file with FERC, but invoiced TrAILCo for
certain costs to perform maintenance on the substation during that
time. On September 30, 2024, FERC issued a letter order requiring
that OPCo refund the time value of revenues collected during the
time that OPCo invoiced TrAILCo without FERC authorization. On
October 17, 2024, OPCo submitted a refund report, as directed by
FERC, but also requested that FERC reevaluate whether a refund was
indeed required based on FERC precedent.
Agenda item E-9 may be an order to clarify the refund
obligation.
|E-10
|
ER18-1639-029
ER18-1639-000
ER23-1735-000
EL23-4-000
|
Constellation Mystic Power, LLC
Agenda item E-10 relates to a 2018 cost-of-service agreement
(Mystic Agreement) among Constellation Mystic Power, LLC (Mystic),
Constellation Energy, LLC (Constellation), and ISO New England,
Inc. (ISO-NE) to compensate Mystic on a cost-of-service basis for
the continued operation of two natural gas-fired generating units
in Massachusetts. Under the Mystic Agreement, parties may submit
informal or formal challenges to Mystic's annual informational
filings. In December 2023, FERC granted in part a formal challenge
by Eastern New England Consumer-Owned Systems (ENECOS) to
Mystic's September 2022 filing. Following the challenge, an
administrative law judge was assigned and settlement conferences
commenced. On November 8, 2024, Mystic submitted to FERC a global
settlement agreement intended to resolve all outstanding issues
related to the Mystic Agreement.
Agenda item E-10 maybe an order on the settlement.
|E-11
|
ER23-2688-002
ER23-2688-000
ER22-1539-002
ER22-1539-000
(consolidated)
|
NRG Business Marketing LLC
NRG Power Marketing LLC
NRG Business Marketing LLC
NRG Power Marketing LLC
On April 2, 2024, NRG Power Marketing LLC and NRG Business
Marketing LLC submitted a Settlement Agreement and Offer of
Settlement in connection with NRG Power Marketing LLC's
proposed Reliability Must-Run Rate Schedule Electric, Rate Schedule
FERC No. 3 (the PML Rate Schedule) (Docket No. ER22-1539-000), and
NRG Business Marketing LLC's revisions to the PML Rate Schedule
(the BML Rate Schedule) (Docket No. ER23-2688-000).
Agenda item E-11 may be an order on the settlement
agreement.
|GAS
|G - 1
|OR23-3-001
|
Plains Pipeline, L.P. Sunrise Pipeline
LLC
On June 7, 2023, Plains Pipeline, L.P. (PPLP) and Sunrise Pipeline
LLC (Sunrise) filed an application for authorization to charge
market-based rates for the transportation of crude oil on Basin
Pipeline and Sunrise II Pipeline from origin points in the Permian
Basin and Fort Worth Basin to destinations in Northern Texas and
Oklahoma. In an August 2, 2024, order, the Commission granted
market-based rate authority for most markets but established
limited paper hearing procedures based on the need for additional
information regarding whether PPLP and Sunrise lack market power in
the proposed Wichita Falls destination market. The Commission
requested that applicants respond to certain questions set forth in
an Appendix to the Order. On September 16, 2024, PPLP and Sunrise
Pipeline LLC filed documents providing analyses requested by the
Commission.
Agenda item G-1 may be an order related to these analyses.
|HYDRO
|H-1
|P-2561-058
|
Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative
On November 12, 2024, American Whitewater filed a request for
rehearing of the Commission's October 15, 2024, notice denying
late intervention for American Whitewater on Sho-Me Power Electric
Cooperative's Niangua Hydroelectric Project No. 2561.
Agenda item H-1 may be an order on American Whitewater's
request for rehearing.
|H-2
|P-7656-021
|
Village of Highland Falls High-Point Utility,
LDC
On October 18, 2024, the Village of Highland Falls High-Point
Utility, LDC (HPU) filed a request for rehearing of a September 19,
2024, Commission order revoking HPU's license for the
Buttermilk Falls hydroelectric facility and dismissing a rehearing
request. On November 21, 2024, the Commission issued a notice of
denial of rehearing by operation of law and providing for further
consideration of HPU's request in a future order.
Agenda item H-2 may be an order on HPU's request for
rehearing.
|CERTIFICATES
|C - 1
|CP23-536-000
|
Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company
In August 2023, Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company (Eastern Shore)
submitted an application to construct, own, operate, and maintain
the Worcester Resiliency Upgrade, involving a new liquefied natural
gas storage facility in Bishopville, Maryland, five low-profile
horizontal storage tanks, and additional pipeline looping and
upgrades to existing meter and regulator stations in Delaware and
Maryland. In April 2024, Commission staff issued an
Environmental Assessment for the project. No party protested the
project.
Agenda item C-1 may be an order on Eastern Shore's
application.