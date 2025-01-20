FERC Meeting Agenda Summaries For January 2025

Item No. Docket No. Company

ADMINISTRATIVE



A-1 AD25-1-000 Agency Administrative Matters

A-2 AD25-2-000 Customer Matters, Reliability, Security, and Market Operations

ELECTRIC



E-1 ER24-1658-000 ER24-1658-001 ER24-1658-002 Southwest Power Pool, Inc.

On March 29, 2024, Southwest Power Pool, Inc. (SPP) filed a tariff to establish its Markets+, a centralized day-ahead and real-time unit commitment and dispatch market in the Western Interconnection. SPP subsequently filed an amendment to its initial submission and additional information in response to a request issued by FERC staff. Agenda item E-1 may be an order SPP's filing.

E-2 ER22-1640-003 Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc.

On May 10, 2024, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. (MISO) filed a follow-up compliance filing required by the Commission in its October 2023 Compliance Order accepting MISO's initial compliance filing proposing revisions to its Open Access Transmission, Energy and Operating Reserve Markets Tariff in compliance with FERC Order No. 2222. Agenda item E-2 may be an order on MISO's compliance filing.

E-3 ER24-1317-000 ER24-2953-000 (consolidated) Southwest Power Pool, Inc.

On February 23, 2024, SPP filed revisions to Attachment AA of the SPP Open Access Transmission Tariff (OATT) to implement: (1) an Effective Load Carrying Capability (ELCC) accreditation methodology for wind resources, solar resources, and Electric Storage Resources; and (2) a performance-based accreditation methodology for thermal and other conventional resources. Subsequently, on September 3, 2024, SPP filed revisions to Attachment AA of its OATT to implement enhancements to accreditation with the goal of incentivizing fuel assurance during the winter season. SPP requested an effective date of October 1, 2025, for both sets of OATT revisions, with the fuel assurance-related revisions contingent on FERC accepting its revisions filed on February 23, 2024. Agenda item E-3 may be an order on both these filings.

E-4 ER25-138-000 Southwest Power Pool, Inc.

On October 18, 2024, SPP submitted revisions to SPP's OATT regarding pricing formation during load shed and emergency assistance events. Agenda item E-4 may be an order on SPP's filing.

E-5 ER24-1384-000 ER24-1384-001 Tampa Electric Company

On March 1, 2024, Tampa Electric Company (Tampa Electric) submitting a compliance filing relating to its OATT to incorporate and comply with provisions adopted by FERC in its final rule on Improvements to Generator Interconnection Procedures and Agreements (Order No. 2023) and subsequent order on rehearing and clarification (Order No. 2023-A). Agenda item E-5 may be an order on Tampa Electric's compliance filing.

E-6 ER24-2035-000 Versant Power

On May 16, 2024, Versant Power submitted a compliance filing to revise its OATT to incorporate and comply with provisions adopted by FERC in its final rule on Improvements to Generator Interconnection Procedures and Agreements (Order No. 2023) and subsequent order on rehearing and clarification (Order No. 2023-A). Agenda item E-6 may be an order on Versant Power's compliance filing.

E-7 ER24-2022-000 Black Hills Power, Inc.

On May 15, 2024, Black Hills Power, Inc. (BHL) submitted a compliance filing to revise its OATT to incorporate and comply with provisions adopted by FERC in its final rule on Improvements to Generator Interconnection Procedures and Agreements (Order No. 2023) and subsequent order on rehearing and clarification (Order No. 2023-A). Agenda item E-7 may be an order on BHP's compliance filing.

E-8 TX23-3-001 CMD Carson, LLC

On September 16, 2024, CMD Carson, LLC (CMD) filed a request for rehearing and request for clarification of the Commission's August 15, 2024, order in CMD's proceeding to obtain interconnection and transmission service from Turlock Irrigation District. On October 17, 2024, the Commission issued a notice of denial of rehearing by operation of law. On December 13, 2024, CMD filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Agenda item E-8 may be an order on CMD's request.

E-9 ER24-2720-000 Ohio Power Company

On August 8, 2024, American Electric Power Service Corporation (AEPSC), on behalf of Ohio Power Company (OPCo), submitted for FERC approval an operations agreement between OPCo and Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company (TrAILCo) for operations and maintenance of the Kammer Substation, which interconnects the OPCo and TraAILCo transmission systems in West Virginia. From 2016-2020, OPCo did not have an agreement on file with FERC, but invoiced TrAILCo for certain costs to perform maintenance on the substation during that time. On September 30, 2024, FERC issued a letter order requiring that OPCo refund the time value of revenues collected during the time that OPCo invoiced TrAILCo without FERC authorization. On October 17, 2024, OPCo submitted a refund report, as directed by FERC, but also requested that FERC reevaluate whether a refund was indeed required based on FERC precedent. Agenda item E-9 may be an order to clarify the refund obligation.

E-10 ER18-1639-029 ER18-1639-000 ER23-1735-000 EL23-4-000 Constellation Mystic Power, LLC Agenda item E-10 relates to a 2018 cost-of-service agreement (Mystic Agreement) among Constellation Mystic Power, LLC (Mystic), Constellation Energy, LLC (Constellation), and ISO New England, Inc. (ISO-NE) to compensate Mystic on a cost-of-service basis for the continued operation of two natural gas-fired generating units in Massachusetts. Under the Mystic Agreement, parties may submit informal or formal challenges to Mystic's annual informational filings. In December 2023, FERC granted in part a formal challenge by Eastern New England Consumer-Owned Systems (ENECOS) to Mystic's September 2022 filing. Following the challenge, an administrative law judge was assigned and settlement conferences commenced. On November 8, 2024, Mystic submitted to FERC a global settlement agreement intended to resolve all outstanding issues related to the Mystic Agreement. Agenda item E-10 maybe an order on the settlement.

E-11 ER23-2688-002 ER23-2688-000 ER22-1539-002 ER22-1539-000 (consolidated) NRG Business Marketing LLC NRG Power Marketing LLC NRG Business Marketing LLC NRG Power Marketing LLC

On April 2, 2024, NRG Power Marketing LLC and NRG Business Marketing LLC submitted a Settlement Agreement and Offer of Settlement in connection with NRG Power Marketing LLC's proposed Reliability Must-Run Rate Schedule Electric, Rate Schedule FERC No. 3 (the PML Rate Schedule) (Docket No. ER22-1539-000), and NRG Business Marketing LLC's revisions to the PML Rate Schedule (the BML Rate Schedule) (Docket No. ER23-2688-000). Agenda item E-11 may be an order on the settlement agreement.

GAS



G - 1 OR23-3-001 Plains Pipeline, L.P. Sunrise Pipeline LLC

On June 7, 2023, Plains Pipeline, L.P. (PPLP) and Sunrise Pipeline LLC (Sunrise) filed an application for authorization to charge market-based rates for the transportation of crude oil on Basin Pipeline and Sunrise II Pipeline from origin points in the Permian Basin and Fort Worth Basin to destinations in Northern Texas and Oklahoma. In an August 2, 2024, order, the Commission granted market-based rate authority for most markets but established limited paper hearing procedures based on the need for additional information regarding whether PPLP and Sunrise lack market power in the proposed Wichita Falls destination market. The Commission requested that applicants respond to certain questions set forth in an Appendix to the Order. On September 16, 2024, PPLP and Sunrise Pipeline LLC filed documents providing analyses requested by the Commission. Agenda item G-1 may be an order related to these analyses.

HYDRO



H-1 P-2561-058 Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative

On November 12, 2024, American Whitewater filed a request for rehearing of the Commission's October 15, 2024, notice denying late intervention for American Whitewater on Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative's Niangua Hydroelectric Project No. 2561. Agenda item H-1 may be an order on American Whitewater's request for rehearing.

H-2 P-7656-021 Village of Highland Falls High-Point Utility, LDC

On October 18, 2024, the Village of Highland Falls High-Point Utility, LDC (HPU) filed a request for rehearing of a September 19, 2024, Commission order revoking HPU's license for the Buttermilk Falls hydroelectric facility and dismissing a rehearing request. On November 21, 2024, the Commission issued a notice of denial of rehearing by operation of law and providing for further consideration of HPU's request in a future order. Agenda item H-2 may be an order on HPU's request for rehearing.

CERTIFICATES

