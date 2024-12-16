Milbank Partner Allan Marks Analyzes US Energy Industry Trends To Watch In 2025

Milbank LLP Global Project, Energy and Infrastructure Finance partner Allan Marks assessed energy industry trends for 2025 in a recent Forbes article and on the latest episode of New Project Media's Interconnections podcast.

Mr. Marks analyzed the impact that the recent US presidential election could have on federal energy policy and on tax credits for clean energy and domestic manufacturing under the Inflation Reduction Act. He looked at potential impacts on oil and gas leases and renewable energy rights of way on federal lands and prospects for offshore wind and fossil fuel drilling in federal waters. Mr. Marks noted that tax, trade, environmental and economic policies may have more of an impact on investments than will specific energy policies or programs. He also discussed how the incoming administration's nominees for secretaries of the Department of Energy and Department of Interior, Chris Wright and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, might change federal energy policy and potential impacts on industry trends in 2025 onward.

Read Mr. Marks' recent Forbes article, "U.S. Energy Industry Trends To Watch In A 2025 Trump Presidency," here.

Listen to NPM's latest podcast episode here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.