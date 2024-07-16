Louisiana Sees Largest Rise In US Rig Count

Good news for Louisiana's upstream oil and gas sector. The US Drilling Rig count increased by four last week. Louisiana accounted for three of the four new rigs added, with Texas adding the remaining rig. This is the first increase in the domestic rig count in two months spurred by an uptick in natural gas prices.

Of the major oil and gas-producing states, Louisiana saw the largest uptick. A 3-rig increase brought the rig count in the state to 43 for the week.

