Bipartisan Support For AI Regulation In Connecticut

On May 1, 2026, Connecticut’s House of Representatives gave final approval to Senate Bill 5, now rebranded as the Connecticut Artificial Intelligence Responsibility and Transparency Act (the “Bill”). If signed by the Governor, as is expected, the Bill would come into effect beginning October 1, 2026.

The Bill seeks to provide a comprehensive regulatory framework for AI in Connecticut, spanning governance requirements for AI systems, consumer disclosure rules, AI content detection, healthcare enhancements, employment discrimination prevention, and the creation of an ‘AI Academy’ to upskill the workforce.

The Bill also covers more controversial developments in the AI landscape, including proposed restrictions on minors under 18 accessing romantic, erotic or sexually explicit chatbot companions, a move that is controversial for those opposed to digital age verification and which, due to the language used in the Bill, may invite First Amendment challenges. Certain safety measures set forth in the Bill would apply regardless of age, including requirements for AI "companion" providers to detect expressions of suicide, self-harm or imminent violence, and to provide initial and hourly notices that a bot is not human.

The Bill also includes whistleblower protections for employees of frontier AI model developers who disclose severe risks.

Takeaway: Senate Bill 5 would enact major AI regulatory frameworks for developers and employers with coverage of multiple key areas including hiring and employment disclosures, chatbot and mental health safeguards and protections for minors. It would put Connecticut in the spotlight as a frontrunner of one of the nation’s most comprehensive AI laws, which is not surprising given the robust privacy law and technology practices and enforcement activities of the Connecticut Attorney General in this space. As with other state laws, federal preemption in light of the December 2025 Trump Executive Order remains an area where the law could face additional scrutiny, even if enacted.