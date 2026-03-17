ARTICLE
17 March 2026

NVIDIA's New Report Shows Insights Into Use Cases And Benefits Of AI In The Financial Sector

BL
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Contributor

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP logo
BLG is a leading, national, full-service Canadian law firm focusing on business law, commercial litigation, and intellectual property solutions for our clients. BLG is one of the country’s largest law firms with more than 750 lawyers, intellectual property agents and other professionals in five cities across Canada.
Explore Firm Details
89% of respondents said AI is helping increase annual revenue while lowering operating costs, with top use cases including fraud detection, risk management, document processing, and customer service automation.
United States Technology
Hélène Deschamps Marquis and Frédéric Wilson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Hélène Deschamps Marquis’s articles from Borden Ladner Gervais LLP are most popular:
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Healthcare and Transport industries

NVIDIA, an American technology company, published its 2026 State of AI in Financial Services report, which shows that AI adoption in the financial sector has entered a maturity phase, moving from pilot programs to full-scale production. Based on a survey of more than 800 financial-service professionals, the report reveals surging deployment of generative AI, agentic AI, and open-source models.

  • Nearly all institutions plan to maintain or increase their AI budgets in 2026.
  • 89% of respondents said AI is helping increase annual revenue while lowering operating costs, with top use cases including fraud detection, risk management, document processing, and customer service automation.
  • 84% of respondents said open-source models and tools are important to their AI strategy as firms increasingly fine-tune models to gain capabilities competitors cannot copy.
  • 42% of surveyed institutions are using or assessing agentic AI, and 21% have already deployed AI agents.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hélène Deschamps Marquis
Hélène Deschamps Marquis
Photo of Frédéric Wilson
Frédéric Wilson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More