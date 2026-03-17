NVIDIA's New Report Shows Insights Into Use Cases And Benefits Of AI In The Financial Sector

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NVIDIA, an American technology company, published its 2026 State of AI in Financial Services report, which shows that AI adoption in the financial sector has entered a maturity phase, moving from pilot programs to full-scale production. Based on a survey of more than 800 financial-service professionals, the report reveals surging deployment of generative AI, agentic AI, and open-source models.
- Nearly all institutions plan to maintain or increase their AI budgets in 2026.
- 89% of respondents said AI is helping increase annual revenue while lowering operating costs, with top use cases including fraud detection, risk management, document processing, and customer service automation.
- 84% of respondents said open-source models and tools are important to their AI strategy as firms increasingly fine-tune models to gain capabilities competitors cannot copy.
- 42% of surveyed institutions are using or assessing agentic AI, and 21% have already deployed AI agents.
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