Malware Activity

AI Coding Assistants and Trusted Developer Tools Become New Security Targets

Security researchers have identified a set of vulnerabilities affecting several AI coding assistants. Which includes Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Hermes Agent, Qwen Code, and Grok Build. The malicious Git repository can secretly execute attacker-controlled commands on a developer’s machine. The issue is not with the AI models themselves, but with how some agents automatically process Git configuration settings stored in a repository’s hidden .git directory. If exploited, attackers could gain the same access as the user. Which would allow them to view, modify, or delete files without approval prompts. At the same time, cybersecurity experts are seeing a rise in malware campaigns that abuse the legitimate Node.js runtime (node.exe) to execute malicious JavaScript while appearing as trusted, digitally signed software. These attacks often begin with social engineering techniques such as ClickFix. Then progress to installing backdoors, stealing data, and maintaining persistent access to systems. Together, these threats highlight a growing trend where attackers misuse trusted development tools and workflows rather than relying on obviously malicious programs. Organizations should strengthen security by keeping developer tools updated, inspecting Git configurations, carefully validating repositories from untrusted sources, monitoring the use of trusted runtimes like Node.js, and educating employees on modern social engineering tactics. CTIX analysts will continue to report on the latest malware strains and attack methodologies.

Threat Actor Activity

Mirage Kitten Using Fake Tech Job Offers to Deploy New Cross-Platform RATs

An Iran-linked cyberespionage group known as Mirage Kitten (also tracked as UNC1549, Smoke Sandstrom, and Nimbus Manticore) is targeting developers and tech specialists in the aviation, aerospace, and financial sectors with fake job offers on LinkedIn and other platforms. Candidates are sent “coding tests” that secretly deliver previously unseen malware families, NodeRabbit and PollCat, disguised as programming assignments. NodeRabbit is a cross platform remote-access trojan (RAT) for Windows, Linux, and macOS that gathers system and user info, manipulates files, and executes commands, giving attackers full remote access. PollCat similarly provides persistent access and can drop additional payloads. Tests are time pressured and sometimes ban AI assistants, likely to discourage tools that might flag the malicious code. Mirage Kitten also routes traffic through legitimate Azure and Cloudflare infrastructure, sometimes embedding the victim organization’s name in Azure subdomains to make control and command (C2) traffic look like normal corporate activity. Active since at least 2022, the group continues to focus on targets in Africa and the Middle East using recruiter impersonation and fake job lures.

Vulnerabilities

Dropbox Breach Exploits Lenovo Authentication Flaw to Compromise 5,000 Accounts

Dropbox disclosed that approximately 5,000 user accounts were compromised between August 4 and August 21, 2026, after attackers exploited a flaw in Lenovo’s email verification and federated authentication process. The vulnerability allowed attackers to register fraudulent Lenovo IDs using victims’ email addresses without verifying control of those inboxes. Since Dropbox’s legacy Lenovo integration trusted Lenovo’s identity assertion and automatically associated the verified email with an existing Dropbox account, attackers could obtain authenticated sessions and access accounts without knowing or stealing victims’ Dropbox passwords, including accounts belonging to users who had never created a Lenovo ID. Most affected accounts did not have two-factor authentication enabled, and Dropbox found evidence that files were viewed or downloaded from roughly one-third of the compromised accounts, potentially exposing sensitive documents stored within them. Users began reporting suspicious sign-in alerts, unsolicited Lenovo verification codes, and unexpected “Continue with SSO” options in mid-August, helping expose the activity. Lenovo said its own customers were not affected and attributed the issue to a legacy integration with Dropbox. In response, Dropbox and Lenovo patched the vulnerability, while Dropbox expired all sessions authenticated through Lenovo IDs, severed affected Lenovo-Dropbox account links, and changed the authentication process so users must now enter their Dropbox password before accessing an account through Lenovo ID. Dropbox also advised affected users to change their Dropbox and email passwords and enable two-step verification. CTIX analysts urge affected users to follow the Dropbox guidance to ensure they are not compromised from this flaw in the future.

Honorable Mention

Aesto Health Data Breach Exposes Sensitive Information of 9.5 Million Patients

Aesto LLC, operating as Aesto Health, has disclosed a major healthcare data breach affecting approximately 9.54 million individuals after an unauthorized actor compromised a portion of the company’s Amazon Web Services infrastructure. The intrusion occurred between December 2 and December 18, 2025, but was not confirmed until May 26, 2026, following an external forensic investigation and manual review. Aesto, which provides SaaS tools for migrating, archiving, and accessing electronic health record data, determined that protected health information belonging to patients of multiple healthcare clients may have been accessed or stolen. Exposed data varied by individual but included names, dates of birth, medical and health insurance information, Social Security numbers, driver’s license and other government identification numbers, taxpayer identification numbers, and financial account numbers. The incident reportedly impacts patients associated with twenty-nine (29) healthcare providers, including VillageMD, Everside Health, Marana Health, and Together Women’s Health. Aesto began notifying affected individuals on August 21, 2026, and is offering twenty-four (24) months of Experian identity theft protection and credit monitoring. At the time of this publication, no threat actor or ransomware group has publicly claimed responsibility for the breach.