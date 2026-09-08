Cybersecurity Coalition Calls For Collective Action As AI Changes The Threat Landscape

A broad coalition of artificial intelligence developers, cybersecurity companies, financial institutions, technology providers, and other organizations has issued an open letter calling for a coordinated effort to strengthen cyber defenses.

Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

Article Insights

Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular: within Compliance, Energy and Natural Resources and Tax topic(s)

with Inhouse Counsel

A broad coalition of artificial intelligence developers, cybersecurity companies, financial institutions, technology providers, and other organizations has issued an open letter calling for a coordinated effort to strengthen cyber defenses.

“We have a limited window to strengthen cyber defenses.”

The letter warns that AI-enabled cyberattacks have become more widespread and sophisticated. At the same time, it argues that advances in AI can help defenders identify vulnerabilities, remediate weaknesses, and respond to incidents more efficiently. Importantly, the letter points to several industries facing significantly higher levels of risk for organizations in those industries and the sometimes many thousands or millions of people they serve, e.g., critical infrastructure, manufacturing, supply chain, utilities (water), health care.

The signatories propose three overarching principles:

Recognize that existing security practices may no longer be sufficient; Expand access to AI-enabled defensive capabilities; and Build a collective response involving businesses, technology providers, governments, and frontier AI companies.

While not a new recommendation, the letter calls for cybersecurity to become an “immediate leadership priority.” It advocates that particular attention be given to high-risk vulnerabilities, least-privilege access, strong authentication, layered defenses, and security standards for technology that organizations purchase, develop, or deploy. In short, the letter suggests that the measures for achieving the standard of “reasonable safeguards” may have changed as the threat landscape rapidly evolves, and so too must the measures for safeguarding assets from those threats. What constitutes “reasonable safeguards” is now a fast-moving target.

For those responsible for cybersecurity preparedness and incident response, the letter reinforces an important point: Organizations should not view AI defense as simply a technology-acquisition project. It is a governance, legal-risk, and operational-resilience issue. New tools will not compensate for unclear responsibility, incomplete asset inventories, weak vendor oversight, or incident-response plans that have never been tested. Organizations also should evaluate AI security tools carefully, including what data the tools collect, where that data is stored and how it is safeguarded, how model outputs are validated, and whether contracts appropriately allocate responsibility for security incidents.

Taking these steps, among others, will help organizations make the best use of this limited window to strengthen their cyber defenses, positioning them as less vulnerable targets for AI-powered cyberattacks and to defend themselves against the class action lawsuits that are likely to become even more prevalent as these attacks gain steam.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.