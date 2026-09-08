CryptoLink Newsletter - July 2026 Updates

Regulators also advanced oversight through rulemaking efforts and cross-border policy recommendations. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins identified crypto-related rulemaking as a key part of the SEC’s 2026 Regulatory Agenda, and Commissioner Hester Peirce noted that crypto vaults and onchain lending arrangements may implicate the federal securities laws depending on their structure. Internationally, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and UK HM Treasury issued joint recommendations on cross-border financial activity and tokenized finance, while FATF reported broader Travel Rule adoption and continued illicit finance risks across the virtual asset sector.
Negotiations over the CLARITY Act remain unresolved following the August recess, with ethics, consumer protection, illicit finance, market-integrity and stablecoin yield issues still under discussion. Crypto tax legislation made less procedural progress, although Senator Steve Daines outlined a Senate framework applying traditional tax principles to certain digital assets while addressing stablecoin payments, network fees, staking, lending and other blockchain transactions.
In this issue
- Akin Spotlight
- Key Developments
- Key Enforcement Actions
- Prediction Markets
- Akin Thought Leadership
Attachments
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