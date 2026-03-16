AI Lawsuits: The Legal Risks Of AI-Generated Branding (Video)

AI lawsuits are increasing as businesses use AI-generated logos and brand names without trademark clearance. Learn how the Lanham Act applies and how Taft can help mitigate risk.

Artificial intelligence is transforming modern branding. Companies now use AI to generate product names, logos, taglines, social media campaigns, and even full-scale brand launches in minutes.

The efficiency is undeniable. The legal exposure, however, is often overlooked.

As discussed in recent legal commentary, businesses increasingly face AI lawsuits tied to trademark infringement, false designation of origin, and intellectual property disputes stemming from AI-generated branding.

At Taft, attorneys working at the intersection of intellectual property, emerging technology, and business litigation are seeing firsthand how AI adoption is outpacing risk management.

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