California Raises The Bar On Cybersecurity (Podcast)

On this episode of “Decrypted,” hosts William Ridgway and David Simon are joined by Cybersecurity and Data Privacy colleague Lisa Zivkovic for a deep dive into California’s new mandatory risk assessment and cybersecurity audit requirements, including why the 2028 filing deadlines are more urgent than they appear and the two distinct compliance regimes companies must navigate.

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On this episode of “Decrypted,” hosts William Ridgway and David Simon are joined by Cybersecurity and Data Privacy colleague Lisa Zivkovic for a deep dive into California’s new mandatory risk assessment and cybersecurity audit requirements, including why the 2028 filing deadlines are more urgent than they appear and the two distinct compliance regimes companies must navigate. They also discuss the revenue and processing thresholds that trigger the cybersecurity audit obligation and the governance, privilege and sequencing considerations companies should build into their compliance programs. Tune in for actionable takeaways for general counsel, chief privacy officers and chief information security officers.

Episode Summary California’s new mandatory risk assessment and cybersecurity audit rules create two distinct compliance regimes for businesses, with deadlines closer than they may appear. Skadden cybersecurity and data privacy counsel Lisa V. Zivkovic joins hosts David Simon and William Ridgway, co-heads of the firm’s global cybersecurity and data privacy practice, to break down risk assessment and cyber audit obligations, certifying officer selection, privilege considerations and practical next steps for general counsel and chief privacy officers. They also cover the FTC’s AI accuracy proposal, a new AI cyber defense executive order, and the Supreme Court’s Slaughter decision and its implications for EU-U.S. data transfers.

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