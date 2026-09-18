ARTICLE
18 September 2026

You Can Use AI In Court. You Can’t Secretly Rig It.

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
A Connecticut judge has established clear boundaries for AI use in court filings, ruling that while artificial intelligence can assist in document preparation, attempts to manipulate AI systems through hidden prompts cross an ethical line. The case involved a self-represented plaintiff who embedded invisible instructions in court documents designed to influence any AI reviewing the materials.
United States Technology
Gregory W. Knopp and Jennifer J. McDermott
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Gregory W. Knopp’s articles from Proskauer Rose LLP are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Property and Retail & Leisure industries

A Connecticut judge has drawn a crisp line for the AI era: using artificial intelligence as an aid in preparing court filings is fine—provided the user checks its work. But hiding instructions designed to manipulate someone else’s AI will not fly.

In Elliott v. New York Bariatric Group, a self-represented plaintiff embedded tiny white-on-white text in court filings. Invisible to ordinary readers but readable by software, it instructed any AI reviewing the documents to agree with the plaintiff and help overturn an earlier ruling.

The plaintiff called it an “audit.” The court called it dishonest.

The plaintiff’s explanation became even harder to swallow when the hidden messages continued after the court identified the practice and warned that sanctions were possible. Later filings included a concealed “hi :)” message and a link to a Nosferatu video.

The prompt never worked. The court does not use AI to decide filings, and the judge denied the motion after reading a printed copy. But the attempt itself was enough: the plaintiff lost access to electronic filing and must now submit papers in person.

Importantly, the court did not reject AI. It welcomed its honest use, particularly as a tool for improving access to justice. The judge even acknowledged using AI-assisted tools while preparing the decision—while independently checking the work and retaining responsibility for the result.

That distinction matters. AI can help draft, summarize, and organize. A hidden prompt is different. The court likened it to a secret communication aimed at the decision-maker—or the tools the decision-maker relies on—without the other side knowing or having a chance to respond.

The lesson is refreshingly simple: use AI if it helps. Check its work. Own the result. But don’t try to make someone else’s machine take your side.

Technology changes. The duty of candor does not.

You Can Use AI In Court. You Can’t Secretly Rig It.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Gregory W. Knopp
Gregory W. Knopp
Photo of Jennifer J. McDermott
Jennifer J. McDermott
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More