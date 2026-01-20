FINRA Analyzes "Sentiment" In Social Media-Influenced Investing

Over the last decade, index providers have used artificial intelligence and machine learning to discern market trends, or “sentiment,” to build proprietary indices underlying various securities, such as structured notes. As an example, depending on the direction of the trend with respect to a particular issuer, the index methodology will provide that an “on” or “off” signal will be generated, which may then be used in selecting that issuer as an index constituent for the next monthly rebalancing. These types of indices are common now in the structured notes market. Regulators have not commented on the use of AI in index methodologies of indices underlying structured notes.

In FINRA's report on social media-influenced investing (the “Social Media Report”), FINRA analyzed the use by financial institutions of sentiment analysis tools in the context of identifying emerging trends and potential trading opportunities.1 FINRA mentioned the use of sentiment analysis in an index (the S&P 500 Twitter Sentiment Index) and an exchange-traded fund (the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF). The Social Media Report raises some concerns about the use of AI-driven sentiment analysis, including accuracy and data quality.

Originally published in REVERSEinquiries: Volume 7, Issue 1.

Click here to read the articles in this latest edition.

Footnotes

1. The Social Media Report is available at: 2025-social-media-influenced-investing.pdf.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.