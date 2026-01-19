IP Frameworks In Contracts For Emerging Technologies (Podcast)

In this episode of Tech Talks, Mayer Brown partners Julian Dibbell, Brad Peterson, and Spencer Glende explore how companies can structure IP frameworks in contracts to support innovation in emerging technologies. They discuss why traditional contracting approaches often fall short in high-uncertainty environments and outline practical strategies—such as joint governance, flexibility, and aligned incentives—to help parties collaborate effectively and maximize long-term value.

Show notes:

00:02 Introduction to IP Frameworks in Contracts for Emerging Technologies

2:00 Defining "emerging technology"

5:21 IP Contracting Perspective

11:09 How to build IP frameworks

12:19 Key 1: Clarity of Common Purpose

13:49 Key 2: Mechanism of Joint Steering Committees

19:26 Key 3: Maximizing Innovation Value

22:26 Key 4: Element of Flexibility and Optionality

26:24 Key Takeaways

