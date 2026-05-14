Episode 5: Defending Reality: Combating Synthetic Media Through Deepfake Response Coverage (Podcast)

Explore the evolving landscape of cyber insurance through expert conversations on synthetic media threats, AI-driven cybercrime, ransomware leadership challenges, and war exclusions in the digital age.

Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.

Article Insights

Pamela L. Signorello’s articles from Wiley Rein are most popular: within Technology topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Technology and Retail & Leisure industries

self

As synthetic media becomes more convincing, cyber risk is expanding beyond our systems and into perception itself. Impersonation events challenge the architecture of “traditional” cyber insurance, which is built around technical failure and security events. In this episode of The Cyber Periscope, Pam Signorello sits down with Michael Phillips, Head of Global Cyber Portfolio Underwriting at Coalition, to explore how synthetic media is reshaping cyber risk, why deepfakes present unique challenges for insureds and insurers alike, and what the emergence of Coalition’s dedicated Deepfake Response Endorsement signals about the future of cyber insurance. From reputational harm to the erosion of digital trust, this conversation examines how underwriting, coverage structure, and risk assessment are evolving in the age of AI.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.