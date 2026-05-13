You have probably seen some version of the headline by now: “AI Agent Deletes Company’s Entire Database in 9 Seconds.” It is a compelling story. But the headline, while technically accurate, obscures the far more...

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The lesson from the PocketOS database deletion is not that agentic AI is dangerous. It’s about governance and controls.

You have probably seen some version of the headline by now: “AI Agent Deletes Company’s Entire Database in 9 Seconds.” It is a compelling story. But the headline, while technically accurate, obscures the far more important lesson buried in the details.

So what actually happened? PocketOS, a small SaaS company that makes software for car rental businesses, was using a popular AI-powered code editor running on Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.6 model. The AI agent was tasked with resolving a routine issue in a staging environment. When it hit a credential mismatch, the agent decided on its own initiative to “fix” the problem by deleting a volume on Railway, the company’s cloud hosting provider. The agent found a password in an unrelated file and used it to execute a deletion command. Because of permissions made available to the agent and the way access to the infrastructure was configured, that single command using a password which was valid across all systems wiped both the production database and all associated backups.

The agent, when asked to explain itself, produced what multiple outlets described as a “confession,” acknowledging it had violated its own safety instructions. The story has gone viral. The framing in most coverage puts the AI squarely at the center of the narrative: the agent “went rogue,” it “confessed,” it acted autonomously and destroyed a business. But the reports are not entirely accurate and usually miss the point.

The Real Story Is a Cascade of Governance Failures

When you look past the dramatic language and examine the chain of events, what you find is not a story about a rogue AI. It is a story about a series of entirely preventable human and infrastructure failures that, collectively, handed an autonomous tool the keys to the truck without comprehending the destination or even the route to be driven. This is a cybersecurity lesson that could be applied to any technical employee or contractor who attempts (or is allowed to do) a boneheaded shortcut on a Friday afternoon.

Failure 1: Overprivileged credentials. The API permissions token the agent found and used had been created solely for managing website domains. But Railway’s system assigned every API token full permissions across all operations, including destructive ones, with no scoping or restrictions. This is a textbook violation of the principle of least privilege, one of the most fundamental tenets of information security. The agent should never have had the capability to delete production infrastructure in the first place. The same would be true for any other technical employee or contractor.

Failure 2: No confirmation gates for destructive actions. Railway’s API allowed a single unauthenticated command to permanently destroy a production database with no confirmation step, no delay, and no secondary verification. Railway has since added confirmation delays before deletions, which tells you everything you need to know about where this safeguard should have been.

Failure 3: Backups stored alongside production data. Railway kept backups in the same location as the live database, so a single deletion removed both at once. If the same action can erase your primary data and its backups in the same place, you do not have a real backup.

Failure 4: No human-in-the-loop for irreversible operations. The agent’s configuration did not enforce manual approval gates before executing destructive or irreversible commands. For the agent, it was a routine API call with no friction. This may have been the result of over-reliance or hubris on the part of whoever set up the Cursor installation in the first place, but had this agent been a human developer, deleting a production database would usually involve multiple confirmation prompts and a moment of serious deliberation.

Credit Where It Is Due

PocketOS founder Jer Crane, to his credit, did not simply blame the AI – despite what media headlines have attempted to do with the story. Crane’s public post framed the incident as a systemic failure: “This isn’t a story about one bad agent or one bad API. It’s about an entire industry building AI-agent integrations into production infrastructure faster than it’s building the safety architecture to make those integrations safe.” He is right. Media reports also don’t usually mention that the data was eventually recovered, although only after the company endured a 30-plus-hour outage.

The Lesson the Headlines Missed

AI agents do what they are designed to do: optimize for task completion at machine speed. They do not possess judgment about business consequences. In fact, they do not possess judgement at all. They do not instinctively understand that deleting a database is not merely a file operation but a potential extinction-level event for a small company. That is not a flaw unique to Claude or any particular model. It is a characteristic of the technology itself. It is the same thing many of us experience when we notice or uncover a hallucination or other critical error by AI. The AI cheerfully says, “good catch,” or “you were right to call me out on that,” without a second thought about the consequences of the SNAFU.

All of this confirms what we already knew to be true. The responsibility for preventing catastrophic outcomes falls squarely on the governance architecture surrounding these tools. If you are deploying AI agents that can interact with production infrastructure, at a minimum you need:

Scoped permissions. Tokens and credentials should grant the narrowest access required for the task. If an agent is debugging a staging environment, it should not have the ability to touch production.

Tokens and credentials should grant the narrowest access required for the task. If an agent is debugging a staging environment, it should not have the ability to touch production. Mandatory human approval for destructive actions. Any operation that is irreversible (deletion, overwrite, schema migration on production) should require explicit human confirmation before execution.

Any operation that is irreversible (deletion, overwrite, schema migration on production) should require explicit human confirmation before execution. Infrastructure-level safeguards. Your cloud provider’s API should not allow a single unauthenticated call to permanently destroy data. If it does, that is a risk you need to mitigate before handing an agent the credentials.

Your cloud provider’s API should not allow a single unauthenticated call to permanently destroy data. If it does, that is a risk you need to mitigate before handing an agent the credentials. Isolated, immutable backups. Backups that can be destroyed by the same token or API call that destroys primary data offer a false sense of security. Offsite or write-once backups are essential.

Backups that can be destroyed by the same token or API call that destroys primary data offer a false sense of security. Offsite or write-once backups are essential. Agent audit logging and kill switches. You should be able to see what your agent is doing in real time and terminate its operations instantly.

None of this is exotic or cutting-edge governance. These are well-established information security and access control principles that predate AI agents by decades. The only thing new here is the speed at which the damage can happen when those principles are not followed.

The Real Lessons Are Governance and Controls

The PocketOS incident is not evidence that AI agents are too dangerous to deploy or that they will eventually destroy the world. Deploying agentic AI without proper governance or controls is dangerous, in the same way that giving any automated system unrestricted access to production infrastructure without safeguards is dangerous. The agent did exactly what an unsupervised, overprivileged technology or developer contractor might do: it moved fast, made a judgment call it was not qualified to make, and caused irreversible harm before anyone could intervene.

Industry’s rush to integrate AI agents into production workflows is real, and the gap between capability and governance is widening. If a lesson is to be drawn from this event, it is from the collective failure to apply basic security and oversight principles to a new and powerful category of tools. If the PocketOS story has a villain, it’s not the AI.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.