Cross-examining AI – Episode 2: AI Developments In The US And AI In International Arbitration

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This is the second episode of "Cross-examining AI", HSF Kramer's podcast series in which we unpack the key developments in AI that are shaping litigation. In this episode we give an update on privilege and AI in the US, find out why not to use ChatGPT to develop a corporate strategy, and finally discuss how AI is being used in the world of international arbitration. This episode is hosted by Camilla Macpherson, a knowledge lawyer in our disputes team. Camilla is joined by Alan R. Friedman, a counsel in our New York disputes team, Nick Tonckens, an associate in our New York disputes team, and Liz Kantor, a knowledge counsel in our global arbitration team.
Our podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud and can be accessed on all devices. A new episode is released every couple of months. You can subscribe and be notified of all future episodes.
Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.
- Civil Justice Council publishes consultation on use of AI for preparing court documents
- New York court finds client chats with generative AI tool Claude are not privileged
- US courts find privilege applies to use of public AI tools by self-represented litigants
- Delaware Court of Chancery reinstates seller CEO and extends earnout payment window, as buyer’s ChatGPT strategy fails
- AI-volution in Arbitration: the new Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) Guidelines
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