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13 May 2026

CyberCapsule - May 2026

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Ho, ho, hey, hey, Nationwide AI Legislation, Not Today. On April 3, 2026, analysts discussed the grim possibility of Congress passing nationwide AI legislation this year, and the reasons for the bleak outlook.
United States Technology
Kamran Salour,Robert Walker,Tawana Johnson
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CONSIDER THIS

  • Ho, ho, hey, hey, Nationwide AI Legislation, Not Today. On April 3, 2026, analysts discussed the grim possibility of Congress passing nationwide AI legislation this year, and the reasons for the bleak outlook.
  • Airspace Lagging Behind in Cyberspace. On April 3, 2026, a Department of Transportation audit determined that its systems that power the National Airspace System are relying on outdated and inadequate standards.
  • The Mountain State Sets High Bar for Statewide Cyber Standards. On April 3, 2026, the West Virgina Legislature signed a bill empowering its chief information security officer to design and implement statewide cybersecurity policies and standards.
  • The FBI’s FYI. On April 8, 2026, the FBI published its annual report, highlighting that in 2025 it received more than 1 million complaints of malicious activity, leading to over $20 billion in losses in 2025 alone.
  • NIST Narrowing Its List. On April 15, 2026, NIST is narrowing its priority list of vulnerabilities to help reduce workload.
  • Harsher Penalties for Hospital Ransomware. On April 21, 2026, during a House Homeland Security Committee, lawmakers pondered harsher penalties for ransomware attacks on hospitals, including designating such attacks as terrorism and assessing homicide charges against attackers.

AS THE WORLD TURNS

  • Gone in 60 Minutes. On April 2, 2026, researchers revealed the sophistication of Akira, highlighting its ability to encrypt data as quickly as within an hour of initial unauthorized access.
  • Re-Route Old Router. On April 7, 2026, Krebs posted that Russian hackers are exploiting known vulnerabilities in older routers to obtain authentication tokens from Microsoft users.
  • Black Basta Back Alright. On April 14, 2026, researchers reported that Black Basta has reemerged and is relying on social engineering to gain remote access to corporate networks.
  • The Jig Is Up. On April 16, 2026, two New Jersey men were sentenced for their role in planting North Korean operatives in companies posing as employees.
  • DDoS No Mas. On April 17, 2026, a multi-authority contingent took down 53 DDoS domains. 
  • Scattered Spider Caught in a Web. On April 17, 2026, a senior figure in the Scattered Spider group pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. 

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Kamran Salour
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Robert Walker
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Ross Molina
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Tawana Johnson
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