Bipartisan Coalition Of State Attorneys General Opposes House Children’s Online Safety Bill

A bipartisan coalition of 44 state attorneys general has formally objected to the House version of the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act (H.R. 7757), urging congressional leaders to reject the legislation in favor of its Senate counterpart. The coalition sent a letter to key lawmakers arguing that the House bill undermines state enforcement authority and shields technology companies from meaningful accountability for harms to minors.

While H.R. 7757 is intended to strengthen protections for children and teenagers online, the coalition contends that the bill does the opposite. In their letter, the 44 attorneys general claim that the legislation would broadly preempt state consumer protection and privacy laws across multiple policy areas, while simultaneously permitting federal intervention in a way that could curtail states’ ability to enforce their own, often more stringent, regulatory frameworks.

The coalition also identified substantive gaps in the proposed legislation. Among other deficiencies, the attorneys general cited the absence of a comprehensive duty-of-care requirement that would obligate platforms to proactively mitigate risks to minors. They further noted that the bill offers insufficient protections related to age assurance mechanisms and fails to adequately address emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence tools, that could be exploited to target (and profit off of) children.

Alternatively, the coalition expressed its support for the Senate version of the legislation, the Kids Online Safety Act (S.B. 1748), of which the attorneys general preferred the superior approach because it strikes the appropriate balance of holding technology companies accountable without displacing existing state laws that may provide stronger consumer protections. The Senate version of the bill supported by the coalition preserves state enforcement authority, allowing attorneys general to continue pursuing actions against platforms that harm minors.

This opposition comes amid ongoing investigations by numerous state attorneys general into popular social media platforms accused of targeting and harming minors. The 44 signatories represent a geographically and politically diverse cross-section of the country, spanning states and territories from California and New York to Tennessee, South Carolina, and Wyoming, as well as the District of Columbia, American Samoa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For technology companies operating platforms used by minors, the coalition’s position signals continued and potentially intensifying state-level regulatory and enforcement activity. This letter also underscores the importance of monitoring legislation and its interaction with existing obligations under the state privacy law patchwork.