SaaS Contracts In The Age Of AI (Video)

Free On-Demand CLE Recording
SaaS agreements are evolving rapidly, with embedded AI, shifting business models, and expanding regulatory oversight creating new challenges for in-house counsel. From data ownership and AI-generated outputs to liability for bias, hallucinations, or security breaches, today's SaaS contracts demand a fresh legal lens. Traditional terms are no longer enough to address the risks—and opportunities—shaping this dynamic space.
In this free CLE recording, OGC partners Jason Karp and Brian Heller guide you through the critical issues every in-house lawyer must consider when negotiating SaaS deals in the age of AI.
What You'll Learn:
- What is (and isn't) SaaS today
- How AI is reshaping SaaS deal structures
- Key contract issues in modern SaaS deals (data rights, AI warranties, IP, indemnification, SLAs, and liability caps)
- Emerging AI regulatory trends (e.g., EU AI Act, U.S. Executive Orders, state-level rules)
- Practical negotiation tips for in-house lawyers
Who Should Watch
This session is designed for in-house attorneys who negotiate or manage SaaS and technology agreements, especially those navigating AI-driven risks, data governance, and compliance challenges while seeking pragmatic strategies to support their organizations' technology adoption.
