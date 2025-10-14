SaaS Contracts In The Age Of AI (Video)

SaaS agreements are evolving rapidly, with embedded AI, shifting business models, and expanding regulatory oversight creating new challenges for in-house counsel.

Free On-Demand CLE Recording

In this free CLE recording, OGC partners Jason Karp and Brian Heller guide you through the critical issues every in-house lawyer must consider when negotiating SaaS deals in the age of AI.

What You'll Learn:

What is (and isn't) SaaS today

How AI is reshaping SaaS deal structures

Key contract issues in modern SaaS deals (data rights, AI warranties, IP, indemnification, SLAs, and liability caps)

Emerging AI regulatory trends (e.g., EU AI Act, U.S. Executive Orders, state-level rules)

Practical negotiation tips for in-house lawyers

Who Should Watch

This session is designed for in-house attorneys who negotiate or manage SaaS and technology agreements, especially those navigating AI-driven risks, data governance, and compliance challenges while seeking pragmatic strategies to support their organizations' technology adoption.

Watch the CLE Now

