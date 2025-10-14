ARTICLE
14 October 2025

Decoding Proposed Rule 707: A New Gatekeeper For Expert Testimony?

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
On June 10, 2025, the U.S. Courts' Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure approved a set of proposed amendments to the Federal Rules, including introducing Proposed Federal Rule of Evidence...
United States Technology
Nicholas D. SanFilippo and Shirin Afsous
Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:
  • within Insurance and Transport topic(s)

On June 10, 2025, the U.S. Courts' Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure approved a set of proposed amendments to the Federal Rules, including introducing Proposed Federal Rule of Evidence 707, which addresses the admissibility of AI-generated evidence. Proposed Rule 707 would require that machine-generated evidence—when offered without a human expert—meet the same admissibility standards under Rule 702 (the Daubert standard) as expert testimony. The proposed rule states:

Machine-Generated Evidence: When machine-generated evidence is offered without an expert witness and would be subject to Rule 702 if testified to by a witness, the court may admit the evidence only if it satisfies the requirements of rule 702(a)-(d). This rule does not apply to the output of simple scientific instruments.

The proposal aims to ensure courts apply consistent reliability standards, whether evidence is generated by a person or a machine, especially as AI tools are increasingly used in areas like forensic analysis and discovery. Any AI output offered into evidence must still meet the standard for expert testimony, meaning it must still (1) assist the trier of fact; (2) be based on sufficient facts or data; (3) be the product of reliable methods and principles; and (4) reflect a reliable application of the principles and methods to the facts. According to the Committee, the purpose of Rule 707 is to prevent the proponent of machine-generated evidence from evading "the reliability requirements of Rule 702 by offering machine output directly, where the output would be subject to Rule 702 if rendered as an opinion by a human expert."

The public comment period on Proposed Rule 707 is open through Feb. 16, 2026, allowing stakeholders to weigh in before final adoption.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nicholas D. SanFilippo
Nicholas D. SanFilippo
Photo of Shirin Afsous
Shirin Afsous
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More