SEC Grants No-Action Relief To Registered Investment Advisers And Certain Registered Investment Companies To Treat A State Trust Company Providing Crypto Asset Custody Services As A "Bank"

On September 30, 2025, the staff of the Division of Investment Management of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission granted no-action relief that allows, subject to numerous conditions...

On September 30, 2025, the staff of the Division of Investment Management (the "Staff") of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") granted no-action relief (the "No-Action Letter" or "NAL")1 that allows, subject to numerous conditions: (i) investment advisers registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended (the "Advisers Act" and such advisers, "RIAs"); and (ii) investment companies registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") and entities that have elected to be regulated as business development companies under the 1940 Act, (collectively, "Regulated Funds") to treat a State Trust Company2 as a "bank" as defined in the Advisers Act and the 1940 Act with respect to the placement and maintenance of Crypto Assets 3 and cash and/or cash equivalents reasonably necessary to effect transactions in Crypto Assets.

BACKGROUND

While interest from RIAs and Regulated Funds in investing in Crypto Assets has grown significantly over the past ten years, the availability of permissible service providers to custody such assets has not kept pace. State Trust Companies have sought to fill this void, but their uncertain status as "banks" under the Advisers Act and the 1940 Act (as well as under other federal securities laws such as the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act")4 ) has provided a speedbump to more widespread usage, and through the years the SEC and its Staff have largely declined to provide definitive guidance on the issue.5

However, in February 2023, the SEC proposed an amendment to Rule 206(4) -2 under the Advisers Act (the "Custody Rule") that would have, among other changes, brought Crypto Assets squarely within the custody framework for investment advisers (and perhaps in its adopted form would have addressed the status of State Trust Companies as banks under the Custody Rule). Ultimately, however, this proposal was not adopted, and in fact was withdrawn by the SEC in June 2025. In September 2025, the SEC included in its regulatory agenda a new set of custody-related proposals under both the Advisers Act and the 1940 Act that the SEC has stated will address, among other things, the custody of Crypto Assets.6

Summary of Applicable Regulatory Requirements

The Custody Rule under the Advisers Act requires, among other things, that any RIA with custody over client funds or securities maintain those assets with a qualified custodian, which includes a "bank" as defined in Advisers Act Section 202(a)(2). Similarly, Sections 17(f) and 26(a) of the 1940 Act generally requires Regulated Funds to maintain their securities and "similar assets" with certain enumerated custodians, which includes most "banks" as defined in Section 2(a)(5) of the 1940 Act. 7 The term "bank" is defined substantially the same in both Acts, and includes, among others, a "trust company" "doing business under the laws of any State or of the United States, a substantial portion of the business of which consists of receiving deposits or exercising fiduciary powers similar to those permitted to national banks under the authority of the [OCC]," and is "supervised and examined by State or Federal authority" charged with bank supervision.8

Notably, only a handful of states, such as Alaska, Minnesota, and Texas, currently allow State Trust Companies to take deposits9 -- meaning that the majority of State Trust Companies will need to rely on the "fiduciary powers" prong of the definition.10 This, however, introduces ambiguity because it requires that a "substantial portion" of a particular State Trust Company's business consist of "exercising fiduciary powers similar to those permitted to national banks," which necessitates a facts and circumstances analysis.

Key Representations from the Incoming Letter

The Staff highlighted the following representations from the incoming letter in its determination that State Trust Companies can be treated as banks under certain conditions:

State Trust Companies are currently integral providers of custody services for Crypto Assets State Trust Companies offering such services have implemented sophisticated operational and technological controls to ensure the safekeeping of Crypto Assets, which "typically" include: Deep cold storage of Crypto Assets;

Third-party annual audits of financials;

Third-party reports regarding internal controls;

Cybersecurity, physical security, and business continuity policies and procedures;

Encryption and multi-step verification for asset movement; and

Policies and procedures around private key generation and storage. State Trust Companies operate within state regulatory frameworks that "generally" include: Licensing eligibility and review;

Ongoing supervision, examinations, and enforcement authority for noncompliance by competent state authorities;

Minimum capital requirements;

Financial condition reporting; and

Comprehensive recordkeeping requirements.

RELIEF GRANTED

Based at least in part on the representations summarized above, the Staff granted no-action relief allowing RIAs and Regulated Funds to custody Crypto Assets and related cash and/or cash equivalents with State Trust Companies, subject to the following requirements: 11

i. Due Diligence and Ongoing Review

Before engaging and annually thereafter, RIAs or Regulated Funds, as applicable, must establish a reasonable basis, after "due inquiry", that the State Trust Company: (a) is authorized by its state banking authority to provide Crypto Asset custody services ; and (b) maintains and implements written internal policies and procedures "reasonably designed" to safeguard assets from the risk of theft, loss, misuse, and misappropriation. The policies and procedures need to address, among other topics, private key management and cybersecurity.

In making this determination, the RIA or Regulated Fund must review the State Trust Company's most recent:

Annual financial statements and confirm that the financial statements have been subject to an audit by an independent public accountant and have been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"); 12 and

and Written internal control reports prepared by an independent public accountant (e.g., SOC-1 report or SOC-2 report) during the current or prior year, and confirm that the internal control report includes an opinion of the independent public accountant that controls have been placed in operation as of a specific date and are suitably designed and are operating effectively to meet control objectives relating to custodial services, including the safeguarding of Crypto Assets and related cash and/or cash equivalents during the year.

ii. Written Custodial Agreement

RIAs (or the RIA's client) or Regulated Fund, as applicable, must have a written agreement with the State Trust Company that (a) prohibits it from directly or indirectly lending, pledging, or rehypothecating assets without prior written consent from the relevant RIA client or Regulated Fund (and then only for the account of such RIA Client or Regulated Fund); and (b) requires segregation of the relevant counterparty's assets from those of the State Trust Company.

iii. Risk Disclosure

RIA's must disclose to their clients, and Regulated Funds must disclose to their boards of directors/trustees (if applicable), any material risks of using a State Trust Company to custody Crypto Assets and related cash and/or cash equivalents.

iv. Best Interest Determination

The RIA or Regulated Fund (and the fund's board of directors/trustees, if applicable) must reasonably determine that using the State Trust Company's custody services is in the best interest of the RIA's client or Regulated Fund's shareholders, as applicable. 13

OPEN ISSUES

The No-Action Letter leaves a number of open issues, including:

Non-Crypto Custody: As noted in SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw's dissent to the No-Action Letter, the NAL did not address whether State Trust Companies are permitted to custody any non-Crypto Assets, such as traditional securities. 14

Fiduciary vs. Non-Fiduciary Custody: The NAL does not distinguish between State Trust Companies that custody Crypto Assets in a fiduciary capacity and those that custody Crypto Assets in a non-fiduciary capacity (e.g., safekeeping, bailments), even though this could be relevant to the best interest determination required under the conditions. 15

Bankruptcy/Resolution: Neither the NAL nor the incoming letter address bankruptcy and resolution processes for State Trust Companies. In certain states, State Trust Companies may not be eligible to be debtors under the federal Bankruptcy Code, 16 and because many State Trust Companies are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, they cannot be resolved under the Federal Deposit Insurance Act.17 This means that an insolvent State Trust Company would be resolved through state insolvency law proceedings that are administered by state authorities. 18 As above, this could be relevant to the best interest determination required under the conditions.

