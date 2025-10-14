The Department Of Defense Introduces Cybersecurity Risk Management Construct (CSRMC) To Enhance Cyber Defense

- in United States
The Department of Defense (DoD) has introduced the Cybersecurity Risk Management Construct (CSRMC), a new framework that replaces the legacy Risk Management Framework. CSRMC emphasizes automation, continuous monitoring, and real-time visibility, marking a significant shift away from static, checklist-driven processes.
This change is likely to have implications beyond DoD systems,
particularly for contractors who may be required to provide
real-time monitoring data or other evidence to support oversight in
the future. While CSRMC does not replace the Cybersecurity Maturity
Model Certification (CMMC), it signals a broader shift in the
DoD's approach to risk management and contractor
expectations.
