The Department Of Defense Introduces Cybersecurity Risk Management Construct (CSRMC) To Enhance Cyber Defense

The Department of Defense (DoD) has introduced the Cybersecurity Risk Management Construct (CSRMC), a new framework that replaces the legacy Risk Management Framework. CSRMC emphasizes automation, continuous monitoring, and real-time visibility, marking a significant shift away from static, checklist-driven processes.

This change is likely to have implications beyond DoD systems, particularly for contractors who may be required to provide real-time monitoring data or other evidence to support oversight in the future. While CSRMC does not replace the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), it signals a broader shift in the DoD's approach to risk management and contractor expectations.



