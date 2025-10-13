Dechert Cyber Bits - Issue 83 - October 9, 2025

California Passes Landmark AI Safety Bill

On September 29, 2025, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 53, styled the "Transparency in Frontier Artificial Intelligence Act" ("SB 53"), into law. The law imposes new obligations on companies whose annual revenues exceed $500 million and that develop large language models. For each model, such entities are required to publish transparency reports detailing how the entity approaches, among other things: (i) incorporating national and international standards and industry best practices into its AI models; (ii) assessing and applying mitigations to address the potential for catastrophic risk; and (iii) identifying and responding to critical safety incidents. SB 53 further establishes whistleblower protections for employees who report safety risks, and perhaps most innovatively, calls for a state-sponsored cloud computing cluster, titled "CalCompute," with the goal of developing and deploying AI that is safe, ethical, equitable, and sustainable.

SB 53 was sponsored by Senator Scott Weiner, but its approach differs dramatically from an earlier version he sponsored (SB1047)—which passed the California legislature last year but was vetoed by Governor Newsom amid concerns that its overly stringent requirements might undermine California's technological leadership. For example, the vetoed bill required independent audits, imposed far steeper penalties, and mandated incident reports within 72 hours. After nixing this far more sweeping bill, Governor Newsom convened a group of researchers to draft a report outlining recommendations for a better regulatory approach. Senator Wiener has stated that he closely monitored the work of this group in sponsoring SB 53. The new law takes effect immediately, though its adaptive design requires the California Department of Technology to provide annual recommendations for updates based on technological developments and evolving international standards.

Takeaway: SB 53 represents a significant evolution in AI regulation and creates immediate but relatively less stringent compliance obligations for major AI developers. Companies with revenues exceeding $500 million face new transparency reporting requirements, ongoing safety disclosures, and potential whistleblower claims—costs that may advantage established players over emerging competitors if the revenue threshold is lowered in future years as expected. In addition, and in contrast to Colorado's AI Act, given California's leading role in technology regulation, other states may follow California's lighter regulatory approach to AI development and deployment.

EDPB Consults on Draft Guidelines on the Interplay Between the DSA and GDPR

Recently, the European Data Protection Board ("EDPB") launched a consultation on its draft Guidelines on the interplay between the recently adopted EU Digital Services Act ("DSA") and the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"). The DSA, which applies to online intermediaries, such as search engines and platforms, came into force on February 17, 2024, with the stated aim of creating a safer online environment. Some of the DSA's key provisions include: (a) bans on targeted profile-based advertising to minors or using special categories of data; (b) a ban on dark patterns; (c) obligations to identify and remove illegal content; and (d) additional transparency requirements. Many of the DSA's provisions intersect with the GDPR because they relate to processing of personal data, for example, "notice-and-action" mechanisms in respect of reporting of illegal content may involve personal data of the notifier. The draft Guidelines seek to clarify how online intermediaries should apply the GDPR when processing personal data in DSA contexts.

At the outset, the Guidelines confirm that the DSA does not override the GDPR. Any personal data processed under the DSA must still be processed in compliance with the GDPR, including the principles of lawfulness, fairness, transparency and data minimization. For example:

"notice-and-action" and internal complaint procedures should collect only the minimum necessary personal data;

content personalization using recommender systems is seen as an automated decision meaning that non-profile based alternatives should be considered;

the Guidelines support the DSA's ban on targeted profile-based advertising to minors, urging age verification methods that minimize data collection. The Guidelines also highlight potential challenges in the timing of transparency information required by the GDPR vs. the DSA; and

the assessment and management of systemic risks under the DSA is likely to need the support of a data protection impact assessment under the GDPR.

The Guidelines also emphasize cross-regulatory cooperation to avoid regulatory inconsistencies and ensure a coherent and effective digital framework. A public consultation on the draft Guidelines is open until October 31, 2025.

Takeaway: The Guidelines offer a practical framework for businesses operating under both the DSA and GDPR and underscore the need for integrated compliance strategies across teams, balancing the individual compliance requirements of each law as well as their intersections. Online intermediaries who are in scope will want to review all of their DSA-implicated processes through a GDPR lens, and vice versa, to best navigate the overlapping obligations.

Amazon Agrees to $2.5 Billion Settlement with FTC for Prime Subscription Practices

Amazon has agreed to pay a total of $2.5 billion in a court-approved settlement to resolve allegations by the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") that it engaged in deceptive subscription practices. The settlement includes a $1 billion civil penalty and $1.5 billion in consumer refunds, representing the largest civil penalty in a case involving an FTC rule violation and the second-highest restitution award obtained by the FTC, respectively.

Filed on June 21, 2023, the complaint alleged that Amazon used manipulative, coercive, or deceptive user-interface designs allegedly to trick consumers into signing up for and automatically renewing Prime subscriptions. The FTC alleged that certain practices were in violation of the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act. These included: (i) making the option to purchase items on Amazon without subscribing to Prime difficult to locate; (ii) buttons that did not clearly indicate to consumers that they were agreeing to subscribe to Prime; and (iii) implementing a cancellation process designed to prevent consumers from successfully unsubscribing from Prime. The complaint also alleged that Amazon's executives: (i) were aware of consumers being enrolled without consent and the complex process to cancel Prime; but (ii) failed to take any meaningful steps to address the issues until the FTC began investigating.

The settlement, which contains no admission of wrongdoing by Amazon, requires Amazon to issue automatic refunds to some Prime subscribers and set up a claims process for others, among other things. In addition, Amazon must make changes to its Prime enrollment and cancellation process to: (i) include a clear and conspicuous button for customers to decline Prime and disclose all material terms of Prime during the enrollment process; (ii) create an easy way for consumers to cancel Prime, using the same method that they used to sign up; and (iii) pay for an independent, third-party supervisor to monitor its compliance with the consumer redress distribution process. In a separate press release, Amazon stated that it has always followed the law and entered the settlement in order to "move forward and focus on innovating for customers."

Takeaway: Companies cannot necessarily rely on changing political winds to alter core agency priorities, such as targeting allegedly deceptive practices. Amazon's $2.5 billion settlement provides one example of the continuity of FTC consumer protection enforcement across political administrations, with the case initiated under the Biden administration in June 2023 and resolved under the Trump administration in September 2025. In addition, the complaint's focus on individual executives also signals a heightened FTC scrutiny of internal communications regarding consumer manipulation and the adequacy of oversight when consumer complaints arise.

One Hand in the 'Cookie' Jar: UK Data Regulator Publishes Clarification on Storage and Access Technologies

In January 2025, the UK Information Commissioner's Office ("ICO") published its online tracking strategy designed to support individuals' control over online tracking. Nine months later, the ICO has addressed common misconceptions in a recent publication.

The ICO explains that the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations ("PECR"), which regulate the use of cookies and similar technologies, create distinct obligations covering all information stored on or accessed from a user's device (and not just personal data). It therefore includes cookies, but also other technologies, such as pixels, tags or device fingerprinting where they involve storage or access. The ICO addresses the relationship between PECR consent requirements and lawful bases for processing under the GDPR, clarifying that where PECR requires consent for storage or access, the appropriate GDPR lawful basis is also consent; organisations cannot rely on "legitimate interests" under the UK GDPR to dispense with consent, nor can they switch to relying on "legitimate interests" once data has already been obtained via consent.

The ICO also has reiterated that the "strictly necessary" exception must be considered from the user's perspective (and not the service provider). The organization must demonstrate that it is essential to deliver a service that the user has requested. The recently introduced UK Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 provides helpful examples of what such necessity entails and includes use cases such as authentication, security or the prevention of technical faults. In due course, that Act will also provide for additional exceptions to the requirement to obtain consent. For further information, see our OnPoint. Relatedly, the European Commission is also considering a simplification of cookie and tracking technology rules, seeking views in a consultation, open until October 14, 2025.

Takeaway: It is a common misconception that "cookie rules" apply only to cookies and that simply using an alternative technology can assuage the related compliance requirements. The ICO's clarifications aim to dispel this myth and underscore that the key point is storage of or access to device data, regardless of the actual type of technology. Whilst the rules have differing focuses, in practice many activities in scope of PECR will also be subject to the GDPR because technologies regulated by PECR are used to collect and process personal data. In such circumstances, organizations will want to consider not only the distinct obligations that apply under each piece of legislation, but also how those requirements interact.

Dechert Tidbits

California Governor Appoints New Member to Privacy Agency Board

On September 16, 2025, California Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Jill Hamer, a business executive with extensive data privacy experience, to the California Privacy Protection Agency's five-member board. Hamer fills the board spot left vacant by Jeffrey Worthe's departure and brings experience as general manager of data privacy at consulting company, Logic20/20. The appointment comes as the agency collaborates with the California Attorney General as well as Attorneys General from Colorado and Connecticut on an investigative sweep examining whether companies are honoring consumer requests to stop data sales and sharing.

First Down the 'AI'sle – Italy Becomes the First EU Nation to Pass an AI Law

Italy has become the first member state of the EU to pass an AI law that compliments the EU Artificial Intelligence Act. Comprised of 28 articles, the law provides general principles alongside specific provisions addressing the use of AI in key areas such as in the workplace, healthcare and justice, as well as use of AI by minors.

