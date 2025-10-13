Artificial Intelligence – Issues For Employers To Consider

- within Technology, Insurance, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Insurance industries
As the use of artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more prevalent in the workplace, employers should put in place guidelines to ensure that the benefits of AI are not offset by risks associated with its use. This can best be accomplished via a company policy, along with employee training and the designation of a company employee to answer all AI-related questions and address AI-related issues.
An AI policy should:
- Contain an introduction that addresses the advantages, potential risks, and the objective/purpose of the policy.
- Vet and approve permitted AI Tools and require advanced approval to use others.
- State whether all, or only those designated by management, are permitted to use AI.
- List tasks that can be performed using AI and those that are prohibited.
- Require the accuracy of AI work product to be verified.
- Address data security and employee and third-party privacy.
- Require compliance with all federal and state intellectual property, trademark, and copyright laws.
- Address the potential for bias. AI tools used for employment-related decisions (e.g., hiring, evaluation, promotion, termination) should be monitored for bias both in the tool itself and in its output.
- Require transparency (i.e., disclosure that content was AI-assisted).
- Include a general content disclaimer when AI work product is disseminated to the general public or to specific third parties.
- Address the interplay with other employment policies.
AI policies come in all shapes and sizes. Employers should implement a policy that is relevant to their business using the above guidelines as a starting point.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.