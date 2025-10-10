A Recap Of The Trump Administration's Approach To Regulating Artificial Intelligence

Earlier this year, we covered President Trump's rescission of the Biden Administration's sweeping AI-focused executive order. Since then, the Trump Administration has released its AI Action Plan.

On July 23, 2025, the Trump Administration released a comprehensive artificial intelligence plan, titled "Winning the Race: America's AI Action Plan" (the "Plan"). In the Plan, the administration articulates an ambitious vision for ensuring the United States not only remains at the forefront of AI research and development, but also that the benefits of AI innovation have the greatest impact on American workers and industry, and the U.S. economy. Alongside the Plan, the administration issued three executive orders addressing AI development, federal procurement, and infrastructure. Below, we highlight key elements of the Plan and these executive orders.

Background information

The Plan is organized around three pillars: (1) Accelerate AI Innovation; (2) Build American AI Infrastructure; and (3) Lead in International AI Diplomacy and Security. Across these pillars, the Trump Administration reiterated that American AI leadership is integral to national security, economic competitiveness, and the advancement of democratic values.

Concurrently with the release of the AI Action Plan, Trump issued three artificial-intelligence-related executive orders, titled "Preventing Woke AI in the Federal Government," "Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure," and "Promoting the Export of the American AI Technology Stack," instructing the Executive Branch to carry out corresponding initiatives to the Plan.

Key highlights

America's AI Action Plan

Pillar One—accelerate AI innovation

The first pillar of the Plan focuses on fostering innovation and maintaining U.S. leadership in AI. It emphasizes the need to remove onerous regulations and to increase federal investment in AI research and development. The Plan encourages a "try first" culture across American industry, including various initiatives to bring together public, private, and academic stakeholders to accelerate the development and adoption of AI. In order to support a worker-first AI agenda, the Trump Administration also said it will advance a set of actions to expand AI literacy and skills development. The Plan also outlined technical policies, including the need for the U.S. to lead the creation of the largest high-quality AI datasets and to develop leading open models founded on American values.

Pillar Two—build American AI infrastructure

The second pillar focuses on strengthening domestic AI infrastructure. This includes streamlining permitting for data centers and semiconductor manufacturing facilities, and the development of an advanced power grid to support AI innovation. The Plan further emphasizes the need to invest in a workforce that will build, operate, and maintain this infrastructure.

Pillar Three—lead in international AI diplomacy and security

The third pillar aims to drive global adoption of American AI systems, computing hardware, and standards. With an eye towards reducing U.S. allies' reliance on foreign adversary technology, the Plan notes that the U.S. must meet global demand for AI by exporting its full AI technology stack (including hardware, software, and models) to all countries willing to join its AI alliance. Further, the Plan details policies for export control enforcement intended to deny foreign adversaries access to advanced AI technology (including semiconductor components and AI technology used in biology).

Companion Executive Orders

1. PREVENTING WOKE AI IN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

This executive order requires all federal agencies to procure only those large language models that adhere to two "Unbiased AI Principles": truth-seeking and ideological neutrality. The Office of Management and Budget is directed to issue implementation guidance within 120 days, and agencies must ensure that new and existing AI contracts are compliant with these standards. The order aims to eliminate perceived ideological bias, specifically naming DEI-related objectives, in government AI systems.

2. ACCELERATING FEDERAL PERMITTING OF DATA CENTER INFRASTRUCTURE

This executive order directs federal agencies to streamline and expedite permitting processes for large-scale data centers and related infrastructure supporting AI. The order instructs agencies to leverage and expand categorical exclusions under the National Environmental Policy Act, prioritize the use of federal lands and brownfield sites, and coordinate expedited reviews for qualifying projects. Trump demands a relaxation of regulatory burdens to effectuate rapid buildout of large-scale industrial AI infrastructure.

3. PROMOTING THE EXPORT OF THE AMERICAN AI TECHNOLOGY STACK

This executive order directs the Secretary of Commerce, in coordination with other federal agencies, to establish the American AI Exports Program within 90 days to promote the global deployment of U.S. full-stack AI export packages. The order aims to reinforce American leadership in AI and reduce global reliance on adversarial technologies by requiring strict compliance with U.S. standards and governance models.

What's next? Next steps

The executive orders, together with the AI Action Plan, continue the Trump Administration's push toward deregulating AI and commitment to ensuring that America leads in AI innovation. The federal government is expected to issue further guidance and begin implementing the Action Plan in the coming months.

Also noteworthy is that this AI Action Plan comes after the Senate failed to pass a ten-year moratorium on any state enforcing any law or regulations affecting certain AI technology (including models and systems). This moratorium had been included in a bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in May 2025.

In light of this, while we expect to see the Executive Branch continue to decrease regulations at the Federal level and promote the adoption of AI technology, we expect to see more regulations at the state level. This includes the recently passed Transparency in Frontier Artificial Intelligence Act in California, which we have discussed in a separate article.

