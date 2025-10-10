ARTICLE
10 October 2025

Navigating The Global Crypto Regulatory Landscape: UK, U.S. And EU Alignment And Divergence

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

The EU's lead in crypto regulation with Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) is being rapidly followed by emerging UK and U.S. frameworks.
Worldwide Technology
Ben Regnard-Weinrabe,Nikki Johnstone,F. Dario de Martino
The EU's lead in crypto regulation with Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) is being rapidly followed by emerging UK and U.S. frameworks. Global crypto firms will have unprecedented opportunities to access new markets but must navigate the interplay between regimes and the divergent expectations from regulators.

Following our previous webinars on the new UK cryptoasset licensing regime (part 1andpart 2), this webinar saw our experts focus on the key points of alignment and divergence between MiCA, the GENIUS Act and the likely future UK framework. Within the discussion they also looked across the spectrum of crypto activities, with a particular focus on global stablecoin issuance.

Watch the Navigating the global crypto regulatory landscape: UK, U.S. and EU alignment and divergence webinar.

View the Navigating the global crypto regulatory landscape: UK, U.S. and EU alignment and divergence slides.

