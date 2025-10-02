CDL Nuclear Technologies Builds Centralized, Scalable Compliance Program With NAVEX As Trusted Advisor

Portland, Ore. – September 30, 2025 – CDL Nuclear Technologies, a fast-growing leader in cardiac diagnostic solutions, has built a centralized compliance program to protect its culture, streamline processes, and scale with its rapid expansion. Under the leadership of Chief Compliance Officer Heather Hurst, CDL has transformed how its distributed workforce manages regulatory requirements while continuing to deliver trusted service to healthcare providers nationwide.

With operations spanning 12 hubs across the U.S. and a workforce that is two-thirds remote or clinical, CDL faces a unique compliance landscape: HIPAA privacy obligations, strict federal anti-kickback and Stark Law regulations, and radiation safety requirements.

"Our goal is not only to meet regulatory requirements but also to protect the great culture that makes CDL special," said Hurst. "A strong compliance program is how we safeguard both our people and our customers."

Turning challenges into strengths

When Hurst joined CDL, the company needed a program that could bring order to more than 100 policies, streamline annual acknowledgements, and make compliance simple and accessible for every employee. CDL centralized its compliance program to eliminate confusion, reduce risk, and build confidence across its workforce.

From policy management to incident reporting, CDL's compliance approach now ensures employees know exactly where to go, what to do, and how to stay aligned with requirements.

Trusted partner in action

To achieve this transformation, CDL turned to NAVEX, a global leader in integrated risk and compliance management solutions. CDL leverages the NAVEX One platform, including policy lifecycle management, whistleblowing and incident management, and disclosure management to mitigate conflicts of interest. NAVEX One Compliance Assistant, a NAVEX One AI solution, further simplifies policy guidance and increases efficiency.

"NAVEX provides a single point of truth for all our compliance needs with the ability to scale as we grow," Hurst said. "They've been great partners with the right expertise and solutions to advance our program."

Achieving results that matter

CDL's compliance program is a visible driver of trust, efficiency, and cultural strength across the organization. Employees now experience compliance as a natural part of their daily work, not a burden, which has improved adoption and reduced risk exposure.

"The real value of NAVEX One is its accessibility. Everything is in one place. Whether employees need to raise a concern, complete training, disclose information, or simply find a policy, they go straight to compliance hub. It's a single source of truth that simplifies the user experience and empowers

compliance on the back end," said Heather. "The platform's connected intelligence and AI solutions tie together helpline calls, policy access, and training data so we can see the bigger picture, prioritize action items, identify potential risks and strengthen our program with clarity and confidence."

Through NAVEX One, CDL was able to realize a number of key benefits:

Centralized all policies, acknowledgements, and training into a single, user-friendly hub.

Improved data analytics to help leadership and the Board track trends and prioritize action.

Enhanced efficiency with automated workflows, reminders, and intuitive tools.

Protected company culture by making compliance clear, consistent, and accessible.

Hurst credits both CDL's leadership commitment and NAVEX's trusted expertise for the progress. "What's most valuable is how NAVEX helps us tell our compliance story with data and context, so executives and employees alike see why compliance matters," she said.

Heather will also take part in Fall into Compliance: The Leadership Exchange, which will be held October 9, 2025, an opportunity for compliance leaders to explore AI accountability, peer benchmarking, and real-life experiences from small to mid-sized businesses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.