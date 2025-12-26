ARTICLE
26 December 2025

The 'State' Of AI: Comparing AI Regulatory Approaches In California, Texas, And Colorado

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
WilmerHale attorneys Kirk Nahra, Ali Jessani, and Tolu Ojuola recently published an article, "The ‘State' of AI: Comparing AI Regulatory Approaches in California, Texas, and Colorado," featured in the November 2025 edition of Data Protection Leader by DataGuidance.
United States Technology
Kirk J. Nahra,Ali A. Jessani, and Tolu Ojuola
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
WilmerHale are most popular:
  • within Environment topic(s)

With no comprehensive federal AI law in place, states are stepping up to define the rules. This article explores how California, Colorado and Texas are shaping the future of AI governance—California leading on transparency, Colorado taking a comprehensive approach to high-risk systems and Texas targeting harmful practices. Discover what these trends mean for compliance and why the race toward AI regulation is accelerating.

Click here to continue reading.

Originally published by DataGuidance on 03 December 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Kirk J. Nahra
Kirk J. Nahra
Photo of Ali A. Jessani
Ali A. Jessani
Photo of Tolu Ojuola
Tolu Ojuola
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More