WilmerHale attorneys Kirk Nahra, Ali Jessani, and Tolu Ojuola recently published an article, "The ‘State' of AI: Comparing AI Regulatory Approaches in California, Texas, and Colorado," featured in the November 2025 edition of Data Protection Leader by DataGuidance.
With no comprehensive federal AI law in place, states are
stepping up to define the rules. This article explores how
California, Colorado and Texas are shaping the future of AI
governance—California leading on transparency, Colorado
taking a comprehensive approach to high-risk systems and Texas
targeting harmful practices. Discover what these trends mean for
compliance and why the race toward AI regulation is
accelerating.