The 'State' Of AI: Comparing AI Regulatory Approaches In California, Texas, And Colorado

With no comprehensive federal AI law in place, states are stepping up to define the rules. This article explores how California, Colorado and Texas are shaping the future of AI governance—California leading on transparency, Colorado taking a comprehensive approach to high-risk systems and Texas targeting harmful practices. Discover what these trends mean for compliance and why the race toward AI regulation is accelerating.

Originally published by DataGuidance on 03 December 2025

