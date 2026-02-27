Malware Activity

How Hackers Are Using AI and Malware to Bypass Security

Recent reports warn that AI assistants like Microsoft Copilot and Grok, which can browse the internet and access URLs, are being exploited by hackers as hidden communication channels. Instead of connecting directly to malicious servers, cybercriminals use these trusted AI tools to send commands and steal data, making their activities harder to detect. Attackers create simple programs that leverage the AI's browsing features to hide malicious traffic within normal web activity, bypassing traditional security defenses. At the same time, a dangerous Android malware called Keenadu has been discovered, capable of taking full control of infected devices by embedding itself deep into firmware, often during manufacturing or through malicious updates. Keenadu can steal sensitive information and monitor user activity, and it's spread through fake apps and infected firmware, with some devices in countries like Russia, Japan, and Brazil affected. Experts recommend replacing infected devices or flashing trusted firmware, and Google is actively removing malicious apps from the Play Store. CTIX analysts will continue to report on the latest malware strains and attack methodologies.

Threat Actor Activity

State of Texas Files Lawsuit Against TP-Link, Claiming Router Hacking Risks and User Deception

In a new lawsuit filed by Texas against the networking company TP-Link Systems, Texas alleges that the company allowed Chinese state-backed hackers to exploit firmware vulnerabilities in their routers while falsely marketing them as secure. The lawsuit, initiated by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, also claims TP-Link misled consumers by labeling products "Made in Vietnam" despite sourcing components from China. This is significant due to Chinese laws that could compel firms with Chinese supply-chain ties to cooperate with intelligence services. Paxton's office highlights multiple security failures, including TP-Link devices being used in credential-theft botnets linked to Chinese hackers in 2023 by Check Point Research. The lawsuit demands civil monetary penalties and injunctions requiring TP-Link to disclose its Chinese origins and stop collecting data without consent. TP-Link, however, denies the allegations, asserting its independence from Chinese government control and stating that US user data is stored on Amazon Web Services servers. TP-Link emphasizes its operations are based in the US, with its founder residing in California. Despite concerns from the US intelligence community, some experts believe the lawsuit's impact may be limited, given the complex international implications.

Vulnerabilities

UNC6201 Exploits Dell RecoverPoint Zero-Day for Persistent VMware Espionage Using GRIMBOLT and Ghost NIC Techniques

Security researchers from Mandiant and Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) have revealed that a suspected China-linked threat actor UNC6201 has conducted a long-running espionage campaign since mid-2024 exploiting a critical hardcoded-credential vulnerability (

CVE-2026-22769

, CVSS 10/10) in Dell RecoverPoint for Virtual Machines, allowing unauthenticated attackers to access an exposed Apache Tomcat Manager instance, deploy a SLAYSTYLE web shell, and obtain root-level persistence across affected environments. Following initial compromise, the group deployed BRICKSTORM and later transitioned to GRIMBOLT, a more advanced C# backdoor compiled using native ahead-of-time techniques to improve stealth, evade forensic detection, and maintain long-term access while leveraging shared command-and-control (C2) infrastructure. UNC6201 demonstrated advanced post-exploitation tradecraft within virtualized environments, including the creation of temporary "Ghost NIC" interfaces on VMware ESXi systems to pivot between compromised virtual machines, internal networks, and SaaS resources, as well as the use of iptables-based traffic manipulation to selectively permit covert C2 communication. The campaign has primarily targeted North American organizations and focuses on edge and virtualization appliances that typically lack EDR coverage, enabling extended dwell time and persistent espionage activity, with fewer than a dozen confirmed victims but likely broader undiscovered impact. Researchers also identified overlaps with suspected cyber espionage cluster UNC5221 and BRICKSTORM activity linked by CrowdStrike to Warp Panda, highlighting a broader ecosystem of virtualization-focused threat operations, while the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) addition of the vulnerability to the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog underscores the urgency for organizations to patch affected versions, apply network segmentation, and proactively hunt for BRICKSTORM and GRIMBOLT indicators.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.