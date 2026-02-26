ARTICLE
26 February 2026

Ten Minute Interview: Crypto (Video)

Brian Lucareli, director of Foley's Private Client Services (PCS) group and co-chair of the Family Offices team, sits down with Patrick Daugherty, founder and chair of Foley's Blockchain and Digital Assets team, for a 10-minute interview to discuss crypto and digital assets.
Brian L. Lucareli and Patrick Daugherty
Brian Lucareli, director of Foley's Private Client Services (PCS) group and co-chair of the Family Offices team, sits down with Patrick Daugherty, founder and chair of Foley's Blockchain and Digital Assets team, for a 10-minute interview to discuss crypto and digital assets. During this session, Patrick provides an overview of what crypto is, discusses the evolving regulatory landscape following recent enforcement actions, and explains how family offices are approaching crypto today.

