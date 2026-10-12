FinTech Global FS Regulatory Round-up - W/e 2 October 2026

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) met in Indonesia on 28 and 29 September 2026, to discuss a range of analytical, supervisory and regulatory initiatives, including:

UK

FCA gateway opens for crypto authorisation applications

The FCA has announced that the gateway for crypto firms to apply for authorisation formally opened on 30 September 2026. Cryptoasset firms that intend to continue operating in the UK should apply by 28 February 2027, ahead of the new regime coming into force on 25 October 2027.

The FCA has a dedicated page which provides an overview of the new cryptoassets regime policy statements. [30 Sep 2026] #Crypto #DigitalAsset

FCA: Non-Handbook Guidance on COREPRU 7 and CRYPTOPRU 7

The FCA has published non-Handbook guidance to the Core Prudential Sourcebook (COREPRU) and the Prudential Sourcebook for CRYPTOPRU Firms (CRYPTOPRU).

Finalised Guidance 26/9 ( FG26/9 ) and FG26/10 are intended to help firms complete the overall risk assessment required under COREPRU 7 or, for cryptoasset firms, the assessment under CRYPTOPRU 7. The guidance explains how firms should identify risks, run stress tests, plan recovery actions and prepare for wind-down.

This non-Handbook guidance comes into force 25 October 2027. [30 Sep 2026] #Crypto #DigitalAsset

BoE Governor on frontier AI and the question of governance

The BoE has published an Insights article, Frontier AI and the question of governance, written by Governor Andrew Bailey. Mr Bailey argues that before turning to questions of regulatory approach, policymakers must first establish precisely what problem they are seeking to solve. He identifies the novel defining feature of frontier AI as its capacity for recursive self-improvement; there is a feedback loop in which systems increasingly draw on their own outputs to refine their performance. This risks becoming self-referential.

Although acknowledging that there are challenges posed by frontier AI, the Governor says that this should not imply there is a need to prohibit the technology which promises potential benefits that are immense.

He argues for the need to retain the ability to intervene and set the boundaries within which these systems operate. Rather than beginning with a formal regulatory framework, he advocates for rigorous model testing as the appropriate starting point, and expresses support for the work of the UK's AI Security Institute, calling for its pace to accelerate. [30 Sep 2026] #AI

FRC consults on CASS assurance standards – payments and e-money firms

The FRC has launched a consultation on a new appendix to its Client Assets Sourcebook (CASS) Assurance Standard: Safeguarding Assurance for Payment and E-Money Institutions to support the implementation of the FCA’s safeguarding regime.

In its PS25/12 : Changes to the safeguarding regime for payments and e-money firms , the FCA introduced a new safeguarding audit requirement for certain payment services and e-money institutions. In response, the FRC has developed a new Appendix to the CASS Assurance Standard to provide a framework for practitioners undertaking those safeguarding assurance engagements. This Appendix will replace the FRC’s Interim Guidance on Payment and E-money Safeguarding Assurance Engagements issued in March 2026.

Responses are requested by 26 November 2026. The FRC will host a roundtable for stakeholders on 3 November 2026. [30 Sep 2026] #Payments #e-Money

FCA Smart Data Accelerator-commissioned research: Open finance infrastructure

The FCA has published a note: Powering open finance infrastructure , which summarises research commissioned by the FCA's Smart Data Accelerator to examine three possible approaches to building the infrastructure to scale from open banking to a future proof open finance ecosystem: a fully centralised model, a fully decentralised model, and a hybrid of the two. Drawing on evidence from other jurisdictions, the research compares the models’ trade-offs, and considers whether their identity, permission, monitoring, and revocation arrangements could support AI-enabled services acting on behalf of consumers or firms.

The research concludes that a combination of approaches provides a credible proposition for further testing in the UK context. This could mean centrally coordinating the functions where consistency matters most, such as accreditation and trust, while giving firms and sectors flexibility over how they build and deliver services.

A further phase of work will test the reference architecture through practical use cases, including participant verification, permission journeys, trust metadata, monitoring, revocation, and interoperability.

This paper is provided for general information only. The FCA does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of this paper. The FCA accepts no responsibility for any errors or omissions in this paper, any loss or damage arising from reliance on this paper, or for any action taken based on the information provided. [29 Sep 2026] #SmartData #OpenFinance

FCA secures money back for victims of crypto fraud

The FCA has announced that victims of a £1.5m crypto investment fraud will recover lost funds after confiscation orders were secured against two individuals. At a hearing at Southwark Crown Court, the individuals were ordered to pay £603,404.28 and £247,997.99.

Between February 2017 and June 2019, they operated a fraudulent investment scheme, cold-calling consumers and persuading them to invest in fake cryptoasset opportunities. At least 65 investors were defrauded and lost £1,541,799. In July 2025, both individuals were sentenced to imprisonment for their part in the fraud.

The FCA has identified and contacted victims of the fraud and will ensure that funds recovered through the confiscation process are returned. [28 Sep 2026] #Crypto #DigitalAsset

FSCP responses to BoE’s and HM Treasury’s consultations

The FCA has published the responses from the (FSCP) to the following consultations: