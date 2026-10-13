Artificial intelligence has transformed the speed of document retrieval in legal investigations, but does rapid access to records constitute a truly defensible evidence foundation? This article examines the critical gap between AI-powered search capabilities and the structured, traceable investigative processes required in construction disputes and other complex litigation matters.

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Carol Sigmond co-authored the article “From Search Results to Defensible Evidence” (subscription required) for the New York Law Journal and Law.com.

The article provides an overview of how “Artificial intelligence can retrieve relevant records with remarkable speed, but retrieval alone is not a defensible investigation. In construction disputes, legal teams need a structured evidence foundation, controlled matter and legal context, a traceable investigative process and meaningful professional review.”

Carol’s coauthor on the piece was John Braley, head of Americas at Lupa Technology Inc.

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