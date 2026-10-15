Every AI Agent In Your Enterprise Needs A Human Who Answers For It

When Microsoft’s annual threat assessment spends substantial time on governing an organization’s own AI agents, cybersecurity and AI governance are no longer adjacent workstreams. They are beginning to share the same control surface.

At Jones Walker, we look beyond today’s challenges and focus on the opportunities of the future. Since our founding in May 1937 by Joseph Merrick Jones, Sr., and Tulane Law School graduates William B. Dreux and A.J. Waechter, we have consistently asked ourselves a simple question: What can we do to help our clients succeed, today and tomorrow?

When Microsoft’s annual threat assessment spends substantial time on governing an organization’s own AI agents, cybersecurity and AI governance are no longer adjacent workstreams. They are beginning to share the same control surface.

Microsoft's 2026 Digital Defense Report, covering July 2025 through June 2026, concludes that "attackers are reaching to advantages first, and defenders will need to move sharply in order to close the gap.” Closing that gap will require coordinated work across security, identity, data, business operations, legal, and compliance, with reporting appropriate to leadership and the board. The report also describes a quieter enterprise problem: agents proliferating faster than organizations can inventory them, accumulating access that survives their original purpose, and acting without a clearly accountable human sponsor.

Microsoft’s prescription is categorical: “No environment should ever have an agent without a human to answer for it.” The more difficult question is what the organization must give that human before "answer for it" becomes an operating control rather than a name attached to an inventory record.

The Threat Is Faster, but Still Familiar

Microsoft reports that the median time from vulnerability discovery in the wild to weaponization “has now collapsed to well below 24 hours,” and that vulnerability discovery and weaponization have moved from requiring human experts to, in many cases, “simply writing a prompt.”

The comparison is imperfect, but the change in operational tempo is still striking. A 2017 RAND study found a median of 22 days to develop a fully functioning exploit after an exploitable zero-day vulnerability had been found. Microsoft's figure is now under a day.

Microsoft's report also draws an important distinction, noting that "most observed campaigns still retain human direction, even as frontier systems demonstrate end-to-end autonomy in labs and early real-world cases." Microsoft's data refines our earlier argument that the attacker is the AI now, and your controls were built for people, in that a human still steers while AI automates the labor in between.

Your Own Agents Are the Next Attack Surface

The more consequential finding is that threat actors are "beginning to explore the potential to directly exploit agentic systems deployed within enterprise environments," with cloud identity as the likely way in. In telemetry data from Azure AI workloads collected over a 90-day period, malicious link injection routed through model and tool outputs accounted for 52% of observed attack activity, followed by jailbreak and safety-bypass attempts (16%), tool and agent abuse (12%), and identity and credential abuse (10%). Together, those categories accounted for roughly 90% of observed activity. Microsoft names three risks that any AI policy drafter will recognize: an agent population that outgrows the organization's own inventory, agents accumulating access "that's rarely revoked," and "no human accountability" when an agent acts on its own.

That accountability gap is where legal and operational exposure begins to accumulate. An agent with stale, overbroad access can act through credentials and permissions the organization intentionally supplied, even after the agent’s original purpose has changed or disappeared. The absence of a valid sponsor leaves the organization with no identified person responsible for recognizing when the authority has outlived the task.

A Policy Describing Oversight Is Not Oversight

Microsoft’s prescriptions resemble an operating model: a “distinct, auditable identity” for every agent carrying metadata about its creator, purpose, and sponsor; time-limited least-privilege access; automated lifecycle reviews; and, where no suitable forum already exists, a dedicated agent-governance committee.

The report also calls overreliance on human-in-the-loop review "a systemic risk," because "the decision to invoke the HITL control is often made by the same system an attacker can manipulate." A human-oversight policy means little if the agent decides when oversight is triggered, and that gap is the difference between an AI control and a description of one that we examined in an earlier post. As we noted when explaining why an enterprise license is not a governance program, buying a platform does not settle who owns the risk, and agents built on that platform make that question harder.

A committee can set standards, assign escalation paths, and review systemic risk. It should not dissolve ownership into collective attendance. Each agent still needs an identified business and technical owner, with a human sponsor who can act when the committee is not in session. But naming a sponsor is not the same thing as assigning authority. Organizations often identify who built the agent, who requested it, who administers it, and who appears beside it on an inventory. Those may be different people. Microsoft's recommendation matters only when one of them is expected to intervene and has the practical authority to suspend, restrict, investigate, or retire the agent. An accountable human with no ability to act begins to resemble human oversight that exists only on paper.

Why the Report Matters Beyond Security

The report does not create a legal standard. It does make it harder to characterize agent sprawl, stale permissions, sponsorless agents, and manipulable review gates as risks the enterprise could not reasonably have anticipated.

Regulators and courts assessing safeguards ordinarily consider context, including the information and processes at risk, the known threat environment, available controls, contractual commitments, internal assessments, and relevant industry guidance. Microsoft’s report belongs in that context. It does not decide the result.

Directors face a parallel question under Delaware's Caremark oversight doctrine, as applied in Marchand v. Barnhill, 212 A.3d 805 (Del. 2019). Microsoft's first recommendation, that leadership receive reporting on "agent permissions" alongside patch latency and identity exposure, speaks directly to it. None of this requires waiting for a finished framework, since a working governance process improves through use, and the agent inventory is a sensible place to start.

Bottom Line

Inventory every agent and identify who can override it: An agent no one can stop, restrict, or retire is an accountability failure before it becomes a security problem.

An agent no one can stop, restrict, or retire is an accountability failure before it becomes a security problem. Test whether oversight fires independently: A human-review gate the agent itself controls describes oversight without providing it.

A human-review gate the agent itself controls describes oversight without providing it. Recertify purpose and access together: Time-limit permissions and require review when the agent’s task, sponsor, model, tools, connected systems, or operating context materially changes.

Time-limit permissions and require review when the agent’s task, sponsor, model, tools, connected systems, or operating context materially changes. Put agent risk in front of the board: Add agent permissions and revocation time to board reporting so directors can show they asked the question before an incident forced it.

Ultimately, answering for an agent means more than appearing next to its name in a governance inventory. It means having the visibility and authority to inspect its activity, suspend it, reduce its privileges, investigate its behavior, and retire it when its purpose has ended.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.