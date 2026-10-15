Rethinking Governance And Incident Response When Using Autonomous AI Systems (Video)

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To kick off Cybersecurity Awareness Month, this episode of Lowenstein Sandler’s “Cybersecurity Awareness Series” examines what can happen when autonomous AI systems operate beyond their intended boundaries. Amy S. Mushahwar, partner and Chair of the firm's Data Privacy, Security, Safety & Risk Management practice, discusses the importance of applying real-world safeguards to AI pilots, defining agent instructions carefully, monitoring whether agents remain within authorized boundaries, and retaining the logs needed to investigate incidents.

Speaker:

Amy S. Mushahwar, Partner; Chair, Data Privacy, Security, Safety & Risk Management





Lowenstein Sandler Cybersecurity Awareness Series

Kathleen A. McGee, partner in the firm’s Emerging Companies & Venture Capital (ECVC) group and White Collar Defense practice, and Ken Fishkin, manager of information security, share what you need to know to protect your organization’s information, how to prepare your company for the possibility of various data breaches, the most common points of entry for intruders, and other cybersecurity concerns that every organization should be aware of.

READ THE TRANSCRIPT

Amy S. Mushahwar: There were a lot of attacks that happened this summer!

What does this incident really tell us?

We all need to rewrite the standard operating assumption of our incident response plans.

In the event that your organization has not thought through its logging, not through the amount of processing power in order to analyze its logging, come to us. This is something that we are starting to think through for many of our clients, deploying and trying to understand frontier models and something we certainly want to make sure that you're doing as an organization.